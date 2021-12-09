SEABOURN ANNOUNCES "THE SUITE LIFE EVENT", WITH VERANDA UPGRADES AND ADDITIONAL BENEFITS ON SELECT 2022-2023 VOYAGES

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life just got a little bit sweeter. Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, is inviting guests to take their Seabourn voyage to the next level with The Suite Life Event, featuring exceptional offers on select summer 2022 and winter/spring 2023 voyages across its award-winning ultra-luxury fleet, including Seabourn Venture, the line's first ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship launching in April 2022.

The Suite Life Event kicks off in the midst of the holiday season on December 9, 2021 and will run through March 1, 2022. Guests can enjoy the "suite life" during their next Seabourn voyage with a complimentary two category veranda suite upgrade while also receiving an array of other benefits such as reduced deposits and inclusive air and transfers in select markets as they seamlessly travel in ultra-luxury fashion with Seabourn. Depending on the individual voyage, event benefits include the following*:

Two category Veranda Suite upgrades

50% Reduced Deposit (US, CAD, UK & AU markets only)

Inclusive Economy Class Air & Transfers on select Europe and Caribbean sailings. Upgrade to Business Class Air from £99 per guest each way for select Europe sailings and from £999 for Caribbean sailings (UK market only).

Inclusive Economy Class Air & Transfers on select Europe sailings. Upgrade to Business Class Air for €199 per guest each way (EU market only)

*Terms and Conditions apply. Check the Seabourn website for full details.

"Our guests are ready to live their best life. They are ready to pack their bags and to explore the world again. This is their moment to enjoy the ultra-luxury style of travel found only on a Seabourn voyage," said Steve Smotrys, Seabourn's vice president of global sales. "The Suite Life Event marks the best time to plan to set sail with us to see the many beautiful destinations we visit."

For even greater value, Seabourn's "The Suite Life Event" may be combined with other Seabourn promotions, including the line's "Early Bonus Savings" promotion, which offers an additional 10 percent savings off the base cruise fare to guests who pay their booking in full by March 1, 2022. Other combinable promotions include group rates, solo traveler offers, and Seabourn Club Savings, which provides an extra five percent savings to Seabourn Club Members.

Seabourn's Suite Life Event applies to select worldwide 2022-2023 cruises in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Antarctica and Patagonia, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Arabia & India, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, South America, Pacific Coast, and transatlantic voyages, as well as expedition voyages on Seabourn Venture. A complete listing of the sailings, savings and amenities can be viewed on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2022 and 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com . A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions†

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

