UpHealth Opens India's First Digitally Enabled Acute-Care Hospital

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) has opened the first digitally enabled hospital in the Indian state of Nagaland. The hospital, called HelloLyf HX, is the first facility of its kind and a revolutionary re-thinking of traditional hospitals with a state-of-the-art climate resilient design vetted and approved by the acclaimed Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.

UpHealth's HelloLyf HX digital hospital:

Provides outpatient care, emergency care, radiology and imaging, intensive care, high-dependency care, inpatient care and houses a complete dialysis unit;

Is powered by HelloLyf, a leading patient management, digital health and decision support software. The HelloLyf software has the ability to link patients with virtual healthcare specialists, worldwide;

Provides 88 e-ICU beds with connected ventilators and injection syringe pumps, mapped to the HelloLyf patient management software, exceeding monitoring systems in place at regional hospitals;

Cost less than 30% of market costs to construct than comparable facilities and has planned operating costs at less than half of comparable hospitals in India .

The hospital was officially inaugurated on Nov. 12, in Nagaland, India, by the state's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio. "After years of development and design, we have completed the stack for healthcare from primary to tertiary acute care. With this piece, our vision has come to life," said Sabahat Azim, CEO, International of UpHealth. "Our dream has been to provide the best possible healthcare at a reasonable cost and rapid development and construction time to underserved areas. Today, we can enable delivery of healthcare to anyone, anywhere at the lowest cost and bridge the physical world with a digital platform. We were told many times that it could not be done. Today, our doors are open, and we are very pleased to see our dream become reality."

The Nagaland hospital represents the first such hospital that UpHealth constructed. Many such hospitals are planned across India, with many more scoped for Africa with aggressive timelines. UpHealth is also exploring the possibility of similar hospitals in rural and underserved areas of the United States.

Chief Minister Rio commented, "The project was carried out by the UpHealth system, privately. You have my congratulations and my appreciation, and I thank you from all the people of the state."

The HelloLyf HX hospital is outfitted to provide COVID-19 care and resources to Nagaland during the ongoing pandemic and use as an acute care hospital post-pandemic.

The number of digital health consults in India has increased by almost 350% in 2021 alone. UpHealth India has proven its ability to create reproducible, digital-first hospitals and clusters of digital dispensaries that are powered by the HelloLyf software. The Nagaland hospital expands UpHealth's efforts in India's rural populations with an integrated approach to care through its modular dispensaries, virtual care platforms and hospitals. UpHealth's HelloLyf HX hospital is collaborative with local healthcare ecosystems, dramatically reduces costs of healthcare delivery, and brings specialist care to remote, underserved areas via affordable technology.

