America First Credit Union Attains No. 1 SBA Ranking in Utah District

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Credit Union has attained the No. 1 SBA lender ranking in dollars lent by assisting more than 68 small businesses throughout the Utah District during the 2021 federal fiscal year. With a total of more than $52 million in 7(a) loans distributed within the Utah District, America First Credit Union surpassed its 2020 total of more than $35 million in loans disbursed.

"We're thankful for all the small-business owners who have put their trust in our credit union," said America First president/CEO Thayne Shaffer. "We have a wonderful team, who we are extremely grateful for, who helped the credit union achieve this ranking. We will continue to deliver top member service and providing financial solutions for small businesses in our community."

With a maximum loan amount of $5 million, the 7(a) Loan Program — which is SBA's most common loan program according to their website — includes financial help for small businesses and is a good option when real estate is part of a business purchase; for short- and long-term working capital; refinancing current business debt; or purchasing furniture, fixtures and supplies.

America First Credit Union has also made significant advancement in rankings in its other states where it operates, including Arizona and Idaho where they are ranked 18th and 21st respectively.

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION

Proudly celebrating 82 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable and most progressive credit unions in the country, and has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 120 locations, and is the eighth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $16 billion, and the fifth largest credit union in membership in America with more than 1.2 million members.

