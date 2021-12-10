Change in definition of adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB has changed its definition of adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1), with the purpose of bringing greater clarity to the operating result and to increase comparability with industry peers operating under different financial reporting practices. As of the fourth quarter 2021, adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) will exclude amortisation of surplus values in the purchase price allocation (PPA).

The previously announced financial target of reaching an adjusted operating margin (EBIT1) of over 30 per cent by 2026 will continue to include amortisation of surplus values (PPA), i.e., there has been no change in the target or Hexagon's confidence in reaching it.

Accounting impact of the acquisition of Infor's EAM business

In the fourth quarter of 2021, amortisation of surplus values (PPA) is estimated to amount to approximately 23 MEUR, whereof 9 MEUR relates to the acquisition of Infor's EAM business. In addition, the revenue recognition adjustment of deferred revenue related to the acquisition of Infor's EAM business is estimated to amount to 14 MEUR over the next twelve months, of which 5 MEUR will impact the fourth quarter of 2021. As previously announced, total non-recurring transaction and integration costs, including non-cash impairments related to overlapping technologies, are estimated to amount to around 161 MEUR in the fourth quarter 2021.

                                  

                                

                                  

 Restatement of financials

                                  



                                  

                                  

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                              

                                  

                                  

MEUR

                                  



                                   

                                   

Q3 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

9M 2021

                                   

                                   

                                   

9M 2021

                                   

                                               












                                  

                                  

Net sales

                                  



 

 

1,077.2

 

 

 

1,077.2

 

 

 

1,075.6

 

 

 

1,075.6

 

 

 

977.9

 

 

 

977.9

 

 

 

3,130.7

 

 

 

3,130.7

 

 

                                  

                                  

Adjusted gross earnings

                                  



 

 

692.9

 

 

 

692.9

 

 

 

692.8

 

 

 

692.8

 

 

 

629.6

 

 

 

629.6

 

 

 

2,015.3

 

 

 

2,015.3

 

 

                                  

                                  

Adjusted gross margin, %

                                  



 

 

64.3

 

 

 

64.3

 

 

 

64.4

 

 

 

64.4

 

 

 

64.4

 

 

 

64.4

 

 

 

64.4

 

 

 

64.4

 

 

                                  

                                  

Adjusted operating earnings (EBITDA)

                                  



 

 

413.4

 

 

 

413.4

 

 

 

402.8

 

 

 

402.8

 

 

 

366.7

 

 

 

366.7

 

 

 

1,182.9

 

 

 

1,182.9

 

 

                                  

                                  

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

                                  



 

 

38.4

 

 

 

38.4

 

 

 

37.4

 

 

 

37.4

 

 

 

37.5

 

 

 

37.5

 

 

 

37.8

 

 

 

37.8

 

 

                                  

                                  

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)

                                  



 

 

310.6

 

 

 

296.8

 

 

 

314.6

 

 

 

301.1

 

 

 

271.3

 

 

 

257.9

 

 

 

896.5

 

 

 

855.8

 

 

                                  

                                   

Adjusted operating margin, %

                                   



 

 

28.8

 

 

 

27.6

 

 

 

29.2

 

 

 

28.0

 

 

 

27.7

 

 

 

26.4

 

 

 

28.6

 

 

 

27.3

 

 

                                   

                                   

Earnings before taxes, excluding

                                   











                                   

                                   

adjustments

                                   



 

 

304.3

 

 

 

290.5

 

 

 

307.8

 

 

 

294.3

 

 

 

263.7

 

 

 

250.3

 

 

 

875.8

 

 

 

835.1

 

 

                                   

                                   

-Amortisation surplus values (PPA)

                                   



 

 

-13.8

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-13.5

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-13.4

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-40.7

 

 

 

-

 

 

                                   

                                   

-Share programme (LTIP)

                                   



 

 

-9.4

 

 

 

-9.4

 

 

 

-4.9

 

 

 

-4.9

 

 

 

-4.8

 

 

 

-4.8

 

 

 

-19.1

 

 

 

-19.1

 

 

                                   

                                   

-Other non-recurring items

                                   



 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

                                   

                                   

Total adjustments (before taxes)

                                   



 

 

-23.2

 

 

 

-9.4

 

 

 

-18.4

 

 

 

-4.9

 

 

 

-18.2

 

 

 

-4.8

 

 

 

-59.8

 

 

 

-19.1

 

 

                                   

                                   

Earnings before taxes

                                   



 

 

281.1

 

 

 

281.1

 

 

 

289.4

 

 

 

289.4

 

 

 

245.5

 

 

 

245.5

 

 

 

816.0

 

 

 

816.0

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net earnings

                                   



 

 

230.6

 

 

 

230.6

 

 

 

237.3

 

 

 

237.3

 

 

 

201.3

 

 

 

201.3

 

 

 

669.2

 

 

 

669.2

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net earnings, excl. adjustments

                                   



 

 

249.6

 

 

 

238.3

 

 

 

252.5

 

 

 

241.4

 

 

 

216.2

 

 

 

205.2

 

 

 

718.3

 

 

 

684.9

 

 

                                   

                                   

Earnings per share, euro cent

                                   



 

 

8.9

 

 

 

8.9

 

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

25.9

 

 

 

25.9

 

 

                                   

                                   

Earnings per share, excl.

                                   











                                   

                                   

adjustments, euro cent

                                   



 

 

9.6

 

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

9.8

 

 

 

9.3

 

 

 

8.4

 

 

 

7.9

 

 

 

27.8

 

 

 

26.4

 

 













                                   

                                   

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                   

                                   

Restated

                                   

                                   

                                   

As reported 

                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

MEUR

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q4 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q4 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q3 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q2 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1 2020

                                   

                                   

                                   

Q1 2020

                                   

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 












                                   

                                   

Operating net sales

                                   

 

 

1,044.1

 

 

 

1,044.1

 

 

 

939.9

 

 

 

939.9

 

 

 

896.6

 

 

 

896.6

 

 

 

889.9

 

 

 

889.9

 

 

 

3770.5

 

 

 

3,770.5

 

 

                                   

                                   

Revenue adjustment

                                   

 

 

-6.1

 

 

 

-6.1

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-6.1

 

 

 

-6.1

 

 

                                   

                                   

Net sales

                                   

 

 

1,038.0

 

 

 

1,038.0

 

 

 

939.9

 

 

 

939.9

 

 

 

896.6

 

 

 

896.6

 

 

 

889.9

 

 

 

889.9

 

 

 

3764.4

 

 

 

3,764.4

 

 

                                   

                                   

Adjusted gross earnings

                                   

 

 

652.3

 

 

 

652.3

 

 

 

599.7

 

 

 

599.7

 

 

 

550.7

 

 

 

550.7

 

 

 

571.6

 

 

 

571.6

 

 

 

2374.3

 

 

 

2,374.3

 

 

                                   

                                   

Adjusted gross margin, %

                                   

 

 

62.5

 

 

 

62.5

 

 

 

63.8

 

 

 

63.8

 

 

 

61.4

 

 

 

61.4

 

 

 

64.2

 

 

 

64.2

 

 

 

63.0

 

 

 

63.0

 

 

                                   

                                   

Adjusted operating earnings (EBITDA)

                                   

 

 

414.6

 

 

 

414.6

 

 

 

347.2

 

 

 

347.2

 

 

 

362.6

 

 

 

362.6

 

 

 

287.2

 

 

 

287.2

 

 

 

1411.6

 

 

 

1,411.6

 

 

                                   

                                   

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

                                   

 

 

39.7

 

 

 

39.7

 

 

 

36.9

 

 

 

36.9

 

 

 

40.4

 

 

 

40.4

 

 

 

32.3

 

 

 

32.3

 

 

 

37.4

 

 

 

37.4

 

 

                                   

                                   

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)

                                   

 

 

299.7

 

 

 

287.2

 

 

 

263.2

 

 

 

250.1

 

 

 

240.0

 

 

 

226.5

 

 

 

206.6

 

 

 

192.4

 

 

 

1009.5

 

 

 

956.2

 

 

                                   

                                   

Adjusted operating margin, %

                                   

 

 

28.7

 

 

 

27.5

 

 

 

28.0

 

 

 

26.6

 

 

 

26.8

 

 

 

25.3

 

 

 

23.2

 

 

 

21.6

 

 

 

26.8

 

 

 

25.4

 

 

                                   

                                   

Earnings before taxes, excluding

                                   











                                  

                                  

adjustments

                                  

 

 

292.4

 

 

 

279.9

 

 

 

255.3

 

 

 

242.2

 

 

 

233.6

 

 

 

220.1

 

 

 

200.8

 

 

 

186.6

 

 

 

982.1

 

 

 

928.8

 

 

                                  

                                  

-Amortisation surplus values (PPA)

                                  

 

 

-12.5

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-13.1

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-13.5

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-14.2

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-53.3

 

 

 

-

 

 

                                  

                                  

-Other non-recurring items

                                  

 

 

-34.2

 

 

 

-34.2

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-135.0

 

 

 

-135.0

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-169.2

 

 

 

-169.2

 

 

                                 

                                  

Total adjustments (before taxes)

                                  

 

 

-46.7

 

 

 

-34.2

 

 

 

-13.1

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-148.5

 

 

 

-135.0

 

 

 

-14.2

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-222.5

 

 

 

-169.2

 

 

                                  

                                  

Earnings before taxes

                                  

 

 

245.7

 

 

 

245.7

 

 

 

242.2

 

 

 

242.2

 

 

 

85.1

 

 

 

85.1

 

 

 

186.6

 

 

 

186.6

 

 

 

759.6

 

 

 

759.6

 

 

                                  

                                  

Net earnings

                                  

 

 

202.5

 

 

 

202.5

 

 

 

198.6

 

 

 

198.6

 

 

 

70.6

 

 

 

70.6

 

 

 

153.0

 

 

 

153.0

 

 

 

624.7

 

 

 

624.7

 

 

                                  

                                  

Net earnings, excl. adjustments

                                  

 

 

239.8

 

 

 

229.5

 

 

 

209.3

 

 

 

198.6

 

 

 

191.6

 

 

 

180.5

 

 

 

164.6

 

 

 

153.0

 

 

 

805.3

 

 

 

761.6

 

 

                                  

                                  

Earnings per share, euro cent

                                  

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

7.8

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

24.0

 

 

 

24.0

 

 

                                  

                                  

Earnings per share, excl.

                                  











                                  

                                  

adjustments, euro cent

                                  

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

8.8

 

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

7.4

 

 

 

6.9

 

 

 

6.4

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

31.1

 

 

 

29.3

 

 

For further information, please contact:
Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

