Variety Says Dunn, Pariser and Peyrot Navigated Pandemic for Showbiz Talent

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Pat Dunn, Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot have been included in Variety's list of business management firms that guided their entertainment clients through the pandemic.

"This acknowledgement is a testimony to the unwavering dedication our firm has to our clients," said Pariser. "We are honored to be recognized by Variety alongside such a great group of professionals."

The feature reports that while some areas of the industry are "still crawling back from the pandemic," Dunn, Pariser and Peyrot have found that the remote work methods normalized by the lockdown have "not only been good for the employees, they've helped the firm pick up new international clients."

Dunn serves individuals, family offices, and businesses by developing their financial goals first, which results in the best long-range business and personal decisions. He has helped develop multi-million dollar businesses for his clients based on a simple idea—by listening to them as their trusted advisor.

Pariser emphasizes the proactive management of the tax and financial affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology. His clientele also includes touring acts, international executives and entrepreneurs, and other high net worth individuals and their businesses. Pariser serves on the Board of the Songwriters of North America (SONA), a non-profit trade organization dedicated to earning songwriters a fair share for their work.

Peyrot focuses his practice on managing the financial affairs of his writers, directors, actors, producers, musicians, composers, executives, and high net worth individuals and their families. He has extensive experience in dealing with touring bands and international tax issues for US taxpayers working abroad and foreign taxpayers entering and working in the US.

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot is one of Southern California's elite business management and accounting firms. For more than 30 years, its goal has been to transform the financial lives of its clients and their businesses. With its depth and breadth of knowledge, the firm's professionals provide the very highest levels of personal and business financial management and planning. Clients include artists and executives in film, TV and music, as well as athletes, entrepreneurs, innovators, high net-worth individuals and families, and the businesses that they own. To learn more visit https://dppcpa.com/ .

