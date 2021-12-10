Xinhua Silk Road: Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition kicks off in Shaoxing, Zhejiang

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the People's Government of Keqiao District of Shaoxing City in east China's Zhejiang Province, and undertaken by Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee, Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition,with a tag of "Beyond YUE, Jianhu Revival", was officially launched on Wednesday to receive qualified competitors' registration.

Aerial photo shows Jianhu Lake

According to the competition's official online announcement, the registration deadline is set at 16:00 on Feb. 18, 2022.

The activity project is located in the middle of Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, across both banks of Jianhu Lake, which is an important part of Keqiao's urban area. Known as mother lake of ancient Chinese civilization of Yue, Jianhu Lake is the core development section of Keqiao District.

The competition includes two sections, which are conceptual planning and urban design. As for conceptual planning part, that is, in the Jianhu Tourist Resort, taking Jianhu Lake as the core, within a site area of about 35.4 square kilometers, competitors should put forward the overall planning concept from macro level, and come up with the implementation plan of overall space guidance, the creation of public open spaces, the construction of a diversified transportation system.

The urban design part requires competitors to feature on the positioning of each area, and carry out urban design and shape the cultural space for each area. Meanwhile, to manifest the characteristics of Jianhu Lake, in combination with the needs of spatial layout and landscape shaping, competitors should select a site to carry out the concept design of "The Jianhu Eye" as the gateway landmark building.

As for qualification, all contestants with relevant design experience globally can register for the competition. One consortium shall consist of no more than 3 members, and each party of the consortium is not allowed to take part in the competition separately in its own name or by composing a consortium with other design institutions. The total bonus pool is up to 9.5 million yuan before tax with 6 finalists including 1 First Prize, 1 Second Prize, 1 Third Prize and 3 Finalist Award.

