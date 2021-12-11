BioPlus Notifies Patients of Data Privacy Incident

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services, LLC ("BioPlus") announced today that it is notifying patients of a recent data security incident that may have involved their information.

On November 11, 2021, BioPlus identified suspicious activity in its IT network. Upon learning of the incident, BioPlus immediately took steps to isolate and secure its systems. BioPlus also launched an investigation with the assistance of a third-party forensic firm and notified law enforcement.

Through the investigation, BioPlus determined that an unauthorized party gained access to its IT network between October 25, 2021 and November 11, 2021. During that time, the unauthorized party accessed files that contained information pertaining to certain BioPlus patients. The investigation could not rule out the possibility that information pertaining to all current and former BioPlus patients may have been subject to unauthorized access.

Beginning today, December 10, 2021, BioPlus is mailing letters to all current and former patients whose information may have been involved. The information subject to unauthorized access may have included patient names, dates of birth, addresses, medical record numbers, current/former health plan member ID numbers, claims information, diagnoses, and/or prescription information. For certain patients, Social Security numbers were also involved. As a precautionary measure, the letters include guidance on how patients can protect their information. Additionally, for patients whose Social Security number was involved, BioPlus is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. BioPlus has also established a dedicated, toll-free call center for patients to call with questions. If a patient believes they are affected but does not receive a letter by January 10, 2022, please call 1-855-545-2336, available Monday through Friday, between 9:00 am and 6:30 pm, Eastern Time.

BioPlus takes this issue very seriously, and deeply regrets any concern this incident may have caused. BioPlus has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems.

View original content:

SOURCE BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services, LLC