Alexander C. Taylor Named Chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises has announced that Alexander C. Taylor has been named chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises, effective Jan. 1. This leadership change comes as current Chairman James C. Kennedy moves to the role of chairman emeritus. Kennedy will remain a member of the Cox Enterprises Board of Directors and will also continue his role chairing the James M. Cox Foundation.

Cox Enterprises

"No one cares more about the well-being of our company and employees than Alex," said Kennedy. "I know the time is now right for him to take on this level of leadership. I'm so proud of all he has done since joining Cox more than 20 years ago. I'm especially proud of what he's done since becoming president and CEO in January 2018."

Since taking the helm four years ago, Taylor has led the company's core operating businesses in broadband, automotive services and media through significant transformation, while also strengthening its employee-centric and customer-focused culture.

"It's a humbling honor to follow someone who has been so successful and good at what he does," said Taylor. "Jim and I have worked together for many years to carry on the legacy of caring for our family, our employees and the communities which we serve. I will be focused on that for the entirety of my career."

Taylor is the great-grandson of Cox Enterprises founder and three-term Ohio Governor James M. Cox and has cultivated a commitment to innovation amongst Cox's nearly 50,000 employees around the globe. He has empowered company leaders to invest in Cox's businesses to better serve customers, while also championing new investments and mergers and acquisitions in companies focused on connectivity, electric vehicles and fleets, and sustainability. Guided by his leadership, the private, family-owned company has invested more than $1 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies.

Cox Enterprises also announced other changes at the leadership level. Effective Jan. 1, Jill Campbell will become co-president and chief people and operations officer and Dallas Clement will become co-president and chief financial officer.

"Both Jill and Dallas have served Cox for more than 30 years and each have long lists of ways they've helped grow our company," said Taylor. "Their careers have impacted thousands of people. Cox is better in countless ways because of their leadership. I thank them for their ongoing contributions and the forward-thinking approach they take to our people and businesses."

Campbell leads Cox Enterprises' people solutions, security, talent acquisition, corporate affairs, inclusion and diversity and branding, marketing and creative departments. She previously served as chief operations officer of Cox Communications. In this role, she oversaw day-to-day operations, ensuring companywide alignment with competitive strategies to enhance marketplace execution.

Clement is responsible for the Cox Enterprises' treasury, financial reporting and control, tax, audit, strategy and corporate development, and financial planning and analysis functions. He also oversees sustainability operations, information technology, risk management, government affairs and legal. Previously, Clement served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Cox Automotive.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive, and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

