EMD Electronics at CES 2022 - Advancing Digital Living

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, today announced its plans for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 showcasing technologies and applications for advancing digital living. The company will host several "Tech Talks" with senior executives, industry experts and partners on Thursday, January 6 and Friday, January 7, 2022.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, recently announced a total global investment of significantly more than $3.5 billion in innovation and capacity in its Electronics business. The company will enable capacity expansion and new technology and materials innovations to capitalize on the growth opportunities driven by AI, Big Data, IoT, 5G, and more. At CES, senior executives, industry experts, and partners will present "Tech Talks" on topics including the future of computing, metaverse, data analytics and sharing, bioelectronics and smart antenna broadband connectivity.

"We are pushing the boundaries of science and technology to make more exciting consumer applications possible," said Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and CEO Electronics. "Electronics starts with us. Together with our customers we contribute significantly to the electronics industry and beyond through our materials and solutions. We accelerate the development of technologies that facilitate and enrich everyday life. This is how we create a sustainable digital world of tomorrow."

Tech Talk Schedule CES 2022

at EMD Electronics Booth 8907 at the Las Vegas Convention North Hall

Thursday, January 6

10:30 am PST

Digital Optics and Metaverse – The Demise of the Square Screen

This panel will discuss the materials and technologies needed to realize truly immersive experiences, bringing the virtual and real world together through VR, XR and AR applications in new form factors that will move away from traditional digital square screens. Panelists will present the challenges and opportunities to deepen human connection regardless of physical distance, bringing people together in a wide variety of virtual realities – from workplace tools to games and community platforms.

12:00 Noon pm PST

Data as a Game Changer for Manufacturing Excellence

Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and CEO Electronics; Shyam Sankar Chief Operations Officer at Palantir; David Anderson, President SEMI Americas; and Laura Matz, CEO of Athinia, will discuss how data analytics can help solve some of the most pressing challenges for the semiconductor industry today, which have a direct impact on the electronics devices used every day. They will discuss the new Athinia platform, which will deliver a secure collaborative data analytics platform for the semiconductor industry helping to solve critical challenges such as chip shortages, improve quality and supply chain transparency, and time to market.

Friday, January 7

10:30 am Pacific

The Race to the Future Computing Paradigm

Consumer electronics are becoming more personalized and smarter, which require machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). To support the explosion of data, performance and functionality in electronic devices and data centers, new computing paradigms such as neuromorphic and quantum computing are making inroads. Daniel Franke from M Ventures, the corporate venture capital fund of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and partners from SEEQC and MemryX will participate in an exciting debate on the future of computing and its impact on consumers.

12:00 Noon pm PST

Smart Antenna Satellite Broadband Connectivity – A Solution for the Digital Divide

Connectivity with low-earth-orbit satellites via affordable smart antennas offers a solution to providing universal connectivity access. The liquid crystal-based solution, licriOn™, is enabling a new generation of electronically beam-steered antennas that easily connect with stationary and moving satellites. In this talk, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, together with its developing partner NexTenna of will join to showcase the huge potential of licriOn™-powered smart antennas to advance digital living, even in the most remote places on Earth.

In addition to the Tech Talks, attendees will have the opportunity to see the eyrise® Dynamic Liquid Crystal Glazing in action and meet with experts on AI, neuromorphic computing, quantum computing, metaverse and bioelectronics.

About EMD Electronics

EMD Electronics is the North American electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. EMD Electronics' portfolio covers a broad range of products and solutions, including high-tech materials and solutions for the semiconductor industry as well as liquid crystals and OLED materials for displays and effect pigments for coatings and cosmetics. Today, EMD Electronics has approximately 2,000 employees around the country, with regional offices in Tempe (AZ) and Philadelphia (PA). For more information, please visit www.emd-electronics.com.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

EMD Electronics

