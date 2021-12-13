FORTÉ SPECIALTY CONTRACTORS NAMED A TOP LUXURY AND CUSTOM HOME BUILDER IN 2021 BEST OF LAS VEGAS AWARDS

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forté Specialty Contractors, a construction company known for its experiential design and luxury home builds, received two gold designations from the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2021 Best of Las Vegas Awards. Nominated in the "Luxury Home Builder" and "Custom Home Builder" categories, Forté was selected by readers through a popular vote.

(pictured left to right) Luke Jackson, COO; Scott Acton, Founder/CEO; Scott Bulloch, CFO

This year marks the 40th edition of the awards program, which celebrates the top businesses, restaurants, shops, activities, and entertainment venues making an impact in the city. More than 1.4 million unique voters cast over 5.7 million votes across 400 nomination categories. This is Forté's first time being named to the list.

"With so many people pursuing their dream builds right now, it is an honor to be recognized by our community for our commitment to craftsmanship, efficiency, and innovation as we bring their visions to life," says Scott Acton, founder and CEO of Forté. "We are proud to be a valuable resource for people around the world that have chosen to build in Las Vegas and trust our ability build their luxury homes from the ground up."

Forté has made an indelible mark on the real estate landscape in Las Vegas and California, with transformative projects for iconic theme parks and high-end hospitality destinations that include Disneyland, Universal Studios, Six Flags, and Hell's Kitchen. The company leverages its expertise in creating experiential spaces for its work in the luxury home space, bringing a creative, solutions-based process to execute on custom builds and renovations.

One of the latest additions to Forté's portfolio is an extensive remodel of Steve Wynn's 18,700 square-foot European-style villa in Summerlin, currently listed for sale at $24.5 million. The bespoke home spared no detail with features built to exacting standards, from custom ceiling treatments and one-of-a-kind lighting fixtures to solid marble pillars and a stainless-steel staircase. Among other notable projects is a $13 million, 13,500 square-foot Las Vegas residence in The Summit Club, a Discovery Land Company community that received the 2020 Southern Nevada Home Builders Association award for best design and architecture of a custom home. The completion time was an astounding 13 months.

The company — with roots in coastal Orange County, California — has established a reputation for its ability to complete projects in record time. Leveraging an in-house team of skilled tradesmen, designers, and creatives to take ownership of the entire process, Forté can reduce the development timeline from years to months. Compared to the industry-standard of eighteen months, Forté completed the Wynn residence in 6 months and the award-winning Las Vegas home in just 13 months.

As it continues to invest in cutting-edge technology to outpace competitors, the company's attention to the finest detail and highest quality construction remains uncompromised. To learn more about Forté's luxury residential work and view a portfolio of homes, please visit www.fortedesignbuild.com/projects-high-end-residential.

About Forté Specialty Contractors

Forté Specialty Contractors assembles talented teams to not only build spaces and structures, but to create entire experiences. Founded in 2010 by Scott Acton, the company contracts in Las Vegas and on the California coast to build luxury residential homes from the ground up and develop multimillion dollar remodels. Unlike most in the field, Forté takes ownership of the entire process, which assures owners a project delivered with unsurpassed integrity of design, commitment to quality, and unprecedented speed. For more information, please visit www.fortedesignbuild.com.

