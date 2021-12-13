InventHelp Inventor Develops Blade Duster (RVS-149)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have found ceiling fans to be difficult to clean as they are hard to reach," said an inventor from Hemet, Calif. "This inspired me to develop an attachment for vacuum cleaners designed specifically for ceiling fan blades."

She developed the patent-pending L SHAPE DUSTER which is easy to install as well as use to save individuals time and energy when cleaning ceiling fan blades. This invention allows the blade to be cleaned in a safe and efficient manner that could increase its effectiveness. Additionally, it could improve the air quality and contribute to a healthier home or business.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RVS-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

