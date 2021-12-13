InventHelp Inventor Develops Exercise Chair (RHO-1201)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I observed my former father-in-law struggling to get up from a reclining chair," said an inventor from Richmond, Va. "This inspired me to develop a means to exercise on a daily basis to tone the muscles which would allow him to stand without assistance."

He developed the PORTABLE THERAPY CHAIR to provide an exercise aid for anyone with lower limb impairments that may be employed to avoid the high cost of physical therapy sessions. This invention would feature an easy-to-use and effective design to improve muscle tone. Additionally, its foldable and portable design would allow it to be easily transported.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

