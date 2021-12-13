JDRF ILLINOIS ONE DREAM GALA RAISES MORE THAN $15 MILLION FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The JDRF Illinois One Dream Gala has long been recognized as one of Chicago's top annual philanthropic events, but Saturday night the organization took that reputation to the next level. Returning as a live, in-person event, after being virtual last year, JDRF Illinois raised $15,165,000 that will fund life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes (T1D) and its complications. This year's One Dream Gala, chaired by Patti and Steve Winegar, topped the record $8.5 million JDRF Illinois raised at the 2020 event, making it the single largest fundraising event in JDRF's history.

JDRF Illinois One Dream Gala leadership celebrates on-stage after announcing a record-breaking year of fundraising for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.

"The JDRF community is simply not going to rest until it cures this disease," said Mimi K. Crabtree, Executive Director of JDRF Illinois. "As someone who has spent their entire career in philanthropic development, I can tell you that this group is unlike any other in their connection to one another. The fundraising at this year's JDRF One Dream Gala is a testament to that support and the T1D community's unwavering commitment to finding a cure."

Glen Tullman returned as the One Dream Gala's fundraising chair, spearheading the spike in giving that included a multi-million personal gift during the event's Fund-A-Cure™ program – JDRF's signature call to action where 100% of funds raised are directed to the organization's mission. Tullman is the Chief Executive Officer of Transcarent, his latest healthcare company focused on health quality and affordability, and a longtime JDRF board member.

"I am proud and humbled by the generosity of the Illinois T1D community," Tullman said. "The last 18 months have presented unprecedented challenges for people with diabetes and the nonprofits around the world that serve those in need. I applaud everyone who continues to give to organizations that touch their heart—JDRF is certainly one that touches mine."

The proceeds raised at the JDRF One Dream Gala will help fund life-saving diabetes research – which is currently making significant progress. In the last year, an FDA advisory committee recommended FDA approval of what could become the first drug to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. To better treat T1D, JDRF continues to fund research toward creating smart insulin, developing combination therapies, and advancing technology in addition to advocating for insulin accessibility and affordability.

The event attracted more than 1,300 guests and JDRF Illinois also welcomed a new media partner to this year's event in ABC7 Chicago—reporter Judy Hsu served as the One Dream Gala host. And the evening's entertainment, sponsored by Allscripts, brought rock 'n' roll legends, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to the main stage. JDRF Illinois also gratefully acknowledges other local corporate partners: Abbott, ABC 7 Chicago, Aldridge Electric, Allscripts, CIBC, The Ford Motor Company, Ignite Productions, Kemper, Land O Frost, Molex, Schiff Hardin and Transcarent.

The 2021 JDRF One Dream Gala was particularly marked by extraordinary giving including: one gift over $5 million, one over $1 million and 14 over $100,000. Steve Dragich, JDRF Illinois Board President, and the entire One Dream Gala Committee planned for months leading up to the event to ensure it was safe (all guests were vaccinated or showed a negative COVID test) and entertaining. The community all showed up to make a difference to the millions living with type 1 diabetes.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF

