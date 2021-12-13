Polen Capital Tops Pensions & Investments Best Places To Work In Money Management List

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polen Capital, an independently owned, global investment manager with a 30-plus-year track record and $80 billion in total client assets, today was ranked #1 by Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management in 2021 for managers with 100-499 employees. This is the sixth consecutive year Polen Capital has made the prestigious Best Places to Work list.

(PRNewsfoto/Polen Capital)

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 10th-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

"We are grateful and proud to have been ranked #1 by P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management for 2021. This award recognizes Polen Capital's unique culture and work environment," said Polen Capital CEO Stan Moss. "We strive to provide excellent resources to enable employees to show up as their best selves with their best mindset. We believe our focus on developing talent provides a competitive advantage in delivering positive outcomes for our clients and stakeholders."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021 .

About Polen Capital Management

Polen Capital Management is a global investment management firm advising over $80 billion in assets and providing high value investment strategies to a wide range of institutional and individual clients around the world. Since 1989, the firm has been committed to attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional professionals who are aligned with our mission of preserving and growing our clients' assets to protect their present and enable their future. Polen Capital currently has three autonomous investment teams that oversee a global equities universe of high-quality growth companies: the Boca Raton, Fla.-based Large Company Growth team, Boston-based Small Company Growth team, and London-based Emerging Markets Growth team. The firm has been recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the industry's "Best Places to Work" every year for the past six years. Visit us at www.polencapital.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polen Capital