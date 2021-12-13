Stuff your holiday stockings with JEI's CH-CH-CH-CHIA™ CHIA PET® favorites David Hasselhoff, Willie Nelson and The Child from The Mandalorian!

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The easy to do, fun to grow iconic gift is back for the holidays and ready to be the biggest conversation piece at home, gatherings and work parties. Give the gift that you can grow again and again all year long!

Hasselhoff Chia Pet

Make a splash with the new David Hasselhoff Chia Pet. The star of TV's hottest shows of the 80s and 90s will rescue your gift giving troubles with this awesome Chia Pet television star throwback. And make sure to grab your guitar as you get on the road again with the world's hottest country singer and American icon Willie Nelson. The Willie Nelson Chia Pet is a perfect gift for the country fan in your life.

The force is strong with the in demand The Child Chia Pet from Star Wars' "The Mandalorian"! Affectionately known as "Baby Yoda" to fans, The Child is available in three collectible versions – The Child in Hando's Satchel, The Child Using the Force, and The Child Decorative Planter. Spend your holiday season with the cutest Chia Pet ever. Stuff your holiday stockings with the coolest gifts you can give to family, friends and coworkers. Chia Pets are such beloved classics, you're sure to find a Chia Pet for everyone on your list!

Whichever is your favorite, you'll appreciate the attention to detail in these terracotta planters, which come to life in days, and full growth in less than two weeks. Not only are they fun to do, growing a Chia Pet is an educational hands-on activity for kids and parents to do together.

Chia Pets are available at retailers like Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, Lowes, Target, Meijer, CVS, Canadian Tire, London Drugs, and BJ's Wholesale. Also available online at Amazon.com.

Visit www.chia.com to see the full list of Chia Pets, find a store location, or purchase online!

Chia Pets continue to be holiday favorites for people of all ages, perfect for everything from personal gifting to office party gift exchanges. With this year's growing line-up, there's fun waiting for everyone from adults to kids.

Joseph Enterprises, Inc. is a consumer product company that designs and distributes novelty, home, and garden products. JEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA).

