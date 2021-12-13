XPONANCE NAMED ONE OF PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT FOR SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponance, Inc., a multi-strategy investment firm, has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management for firms with 20 to 49 employees, announced today by Pensions & Investments. The publication's 10th-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Xponance is a 100% employee, diverse, and woman owned investment firm with over $13.4 billion in assets under management. This is the firm's second such designation in as many years and is a testament to a culture that continues to champion diversity & inclusion.

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

"We are again honored to be recognized," stated Tina Byles Williams, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Xponance. "We continue to nurture a collaborative working environment that values the contributions of all employees in support of our mission to be a value-added solutions provider to our clients. Our very talented team has worked tirelessly to adapt to a more flexible and remote operating environment during the pandemic, which has enabled the firm to thrive and grow. We can't thank our employee-owners enough for their commitment."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021.

About Xponance

Xponance, Inc., formerly known as FIS Group, is a Black woman led, and employee-owned investment manager, founded in 1996 by CEO Tina Byles Williams. With over $13.4 billion in assets under management, Xponance is a multi-strategy firm offering Manager of Emerging & Diverse Manager, active and passive equity, fixed income and alternative solutions. Xponance's technology subsidiary, Aapryl, LLC, offers a web-based analytical platform that assists asset owners in portfolio, manager, and risk due diligence. The company was rebranded to Xponance, Inc. to reflect the full suite of capabilities offered by the firm.

Xponance's primary goal is to be a trusted client solutions partner. The firm's name is derived from the word "exponent" and dually connotes its core objectives—to be a zealous champion for clients; and to provide higher level engagement and a broader array of solutions to meet their investment needs.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

