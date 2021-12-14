Byrdie Announces Winners of First-Annual Byrdie Beauty Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Byrdie (www.byrdie.com) launched its first-annual Byrdie Beauty Awards , called "The Byrdies," honoring the best in beauty, across categories including Skin , Makeup , Hair, Under $25 , and People .

Byrdie's award-winning editors nominated, analyzed, and chose winners for 91 different categories designed to help readers narrow down the absolute best in beauty. Categories range from Best At-Home Peel (Renee Rouleau Triple Berry Smoothing Peel) to Best Lipstick (Mented Matte Lipstick), to Best Deodorant (Megababe Daily Deodorant in Rosy Pits) and Best Toothpaste (David's Premium Natural Toothpaste in Mint).

While Byrdie has published "best-of" features in the past, this is the first time the editorial team has compiled a sweeping, cross-category list of awards. Byrdie's annual Eco Beauty Awards , which focuses on clean, sustainable beauty, is now in its fifth year, and inspired this broader examination of the industry.

Byrdie's team of 15 editors, along with five guest judges , tested hundreds of products and nominated more than 400 contenders. The winners were selected based on three criteria: Efficacy, Overall Value, and "That Special Something," that indescribable factor that makes a product a favorite.

To further educate its readers about the best of the best, each winner profile includes tags to identify where the product fits in the beauty industry-whether it is Byrdie Clean , made with sustainable packaging, vegan, cruelty-free, Black-, AAPI-, or Latinx-owned, and/or has a charitable element.

Alongside the product categories are 11 "People" categories, naming Byrdie's chosen leaders in the beauty space for 2021:

"After launching our fifth Eco Beauty Awards, we wanted to do a bigger, more comprehensive round-up of products that have made an indelible mark on our routines in 2021," said Hallie Gould, Associate Editorial Director of Byrdie. "The winning formulas are a mix of brand-new launches and time-tested favorites, and the people we've chosen are those who have shape-shifted the beauty space through influence, innovation, artistry, and/or medical expertise. We launched The Byrdies to celebrate everything and everyone we adore in the industry."

See the full list of the 2021 Byrdie Beauty Award winners here.

About Byrdie

Byrdie is dedicated to all things beauty, inside and out. From hair and makeup to health and wellness, Byrdie takes a fresh, no-nonsense approach to feeling and looking your best and reaches more than seven million people each month (Comscore, Oct. 2021). Byrdie is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. www.byrdie.com

About Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

View original content:

SOURCE Byrdie