Campspot Eyes Record Growth Year, Prepares for Accelerated Momentum in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campspot , the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, today announced that it's generated over $850B for campgrounds in 2021, representing an increase of 116% year-over-year and marking the fastest growth year to date in its six year history.

Campspot launched in 2015 with its software-as-a-service product that provides campground owners with powerful tools to better manage bookings and grow revenue. Since January 2021, Campspot has added over 700 new campgrounds, increasing its total park portfolio to roughly 20% of private campgrounds in North America. Parks using Campspot's software saw a 75% year-over-year increase in revenue on average, significantly higher than the 25-45% reported increases by other industry groups. Due to various product releases throughout 2021, campground owners also reported nearly $25M year-to-date from add-on revenue alone. Notable features released this year include guest text messaging, streamlined reservation process, improved page-load time for customers, and customization options for e-check in. Self-service cancellation tools, enhanced point-of-sale capabilities, and other new features are being tested and expected to launch in early 2022.

Campspot's public online marketplace ( www.campspot.com ), which launched in late Spring 2020, enables campers to search and book from over 130k campsites, and has risen to be recognized as the premier platform for outdoor travel. Campspot.com gives consumers the fastest and easiest way to discover and instantly book a campground reservation with real-time inventory and guaranteed lowest prices. For on-the-go travelers, the Campspot App debuted earlier this summer and quickly accumulated over 75k downloads. Bookings on Campspot.com have increased nearly 10x year-over-year and continue to climb through the traditionally quieter non-peak camping season. Thanks to its robust search engine, Campspot has seen a continued rise in advanced bookings with 120% more advanced reservations made in 2021 (for 2022 travel) vs in 2020 (for 2021 travel).

"This has been a dynamic, fast-paced and exciting year at Campspot," said Michael Scheinman, CEO of Campspot. "I couldn't be more proud of the Campspot team for delivering on our mission to improve the camping experience for travelers and operators alike. We are grateful to be a partner to thousands of campgrounds, who impress us every day with their commitment to serving our mutual guests. The 2022 outlook is one of optimism--for the outdoor industry, for our partners, and for Campspot--and we look forward to another banner year ahead."

Campspot crossed over 100 employees in 2021 with more than 70% growth in new employees this year alone. Growth occurred throughout the organization and critical investments were made within engineering, technology, product and marketing. The company continues to hire across all roles and offices. To view job openings, please visit: www.campspot.com/about.

Campspot is a leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, providing access to more than 130,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system (site inventory and ancillary add-ons) by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools (utility billing, housekeeping tracking, etc.) to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.

