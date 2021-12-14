ChartHop Triples Revenue, Customer Base, Enabling Platform Enhancements, Team Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the leading innovator in people analytics, today announced record-breaking growth in 2021, a result of the market's increasing need for strategic headcount planning, accurate employee data and enhanced employee experience.

ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing disparate sources of people data together in a dynamic platform that’s visual and actionable.

How, when and where employees work has drastically changed. According to the Pulse of the American Worker Survey, 87% of employees report wanting to work from home at least one day per week. Organizations turned to people analytics in 2021 to better understand employee needs and execute company-wide initiatives in a new environment. As a result, ChartHop witnessed a surge in customer growth by 240%, further supporting an increase in annual revenue by 250% from 2020. Notable brands such as Headspace Health adopted the ChartHop platform in 2021, leveraging the solution to visualize organizational structure, execute proactive decision-making and enhance company-wide initiatives. Their use of the solution contributed to a 3x increase in daily active users.

"The speed and magnitude of ChartHop's growth demonstrate how critical the accuracy and accessibility of employee data as well as the ability to make data-driven decisions are to the health of an organization," said Ian White, founder and CEO of ChartHop. "As we move into 2022, ChartHop will continue to grow and expand in functionality and proficiency to meet the needs of our customers and the demand of the market."

Since the company's founding in 2019, ChartHop has consistently boasted exponential growth. This year, ChartHop welcomed three executive positions: Chief Marketing Officer Diana Kucer, VP of Customer Experience Sarah Diegnan, and Senior Director of People & Talent Emily Connery. The company grew from 30 people to 140 in 2021, with the goal to double by the end of 2022.

Additional 2021 milestones include:

For more information on how the ChartHop platform improves headcount and strategic planning, company-wide initiatives, like DE&I, and the employee experience, request a live demo or visit ChartHop.com .

About ChartHop

ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing disparate sources of people data together in a dynamic platform that's visual and actionable. Unlike legacy People Analytics solutions, ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization. This helps companies improve organizational health, drive alignment and accountability, and save time and money. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like BetterCloud, Lightspeed, Starburst and InVision. ChartHop was founded in 2019 by Ian White and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

BLASTmedia for ChartHop

Maegan Ratts

317.806.1900 ext. 138

charthop@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChartHop