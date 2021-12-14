Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Challenges" App

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Challenges, a new app that lets creators challenge their fans to upload videos completing a task into a sleek, modern feed of crowdsourced results.

Challenges app on the Koji App Store

Challenges gives fans followers a way to participate directly in initiatives set out by their favorite creators. Creators post a challenge to their followers, who then upload videos or photos of themselves and others completing the challenge. These challenge results are displayed publicly in a modern, swipeable feed that lets fans view other users' submissions right inside the creator's own Link in Bio.

"Building deeper relationships with followers is the key for creators who are looking to take their content and careers to the next level. Challenges inverts the standard creator-audience dynamic, turning followers into creators and the creator into the viewer. The app is a new way for fans and their favorite content creators to interact and make content together," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

Challenges is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji)

