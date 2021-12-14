INTRODUCING THE LIMITED-EDITION G-SHOCK REF. 6900-PT80 BY JOHN MAYER

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc is pleased to announce the release of the Casio G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT80 by John Mayer. Together with HODINKEE and designed in collaboration with the seven-time Grammy Award winning artist, John Mayer, this limited-edition timepiece takes nostalgic design cues from the decade that brought us big hair, acid wash jeans, and the Super Bowl Shuffle.

G-SHOCK x John Mayor

The DW6900 is one of the most iconic G-SHOCK timepieces currently in production. For more than 25 years, the model has been praised by both seasoned timepiece collectors and casual fans alike for its ability to appeal to a wide range of sensibilities. But perhaps no previous DW6900 made as big a splash as when HODINKEE teamed up with its longtime friend and collaborator, the musician and watch collector John Mayer, on a special edition G-SHOCK last year. Back for an encore, the new G-SHOCK Ref 6900-PT80 features a fresh colorway that references the mid-1980 classic Casio PT-80 keyboard.

Aesthetically, the collaboration timepiece features an off-white resin case and strap that feels modern, sporty, and fun. Bursts of bright colors indicate functionality; sunshine yellow for the Mode and Start/Stop indicators and tangerine orange for the Adjust and Split/Reset indicators. The G-SHOCK text at the top of the watch is a pleasing shade of periwinkle, adding a nice pop of color to the overall design. And what about the legendary "Triple Graph" display? Each of the three registers are circled in one of red, green, or grey. The best part is that all the colors used on G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT80 come directly from the original PT-80 keyboard.

The DW6900JM21-7 measures 53.2mm in diameter, 16.3mm thick and holds a Japanese-made quartz movement. Functions include: 24-hour clock, a 1/100th stopwatch, a 24-hour countdown timer, a multi-functional alarm, flash alert, and EL backlight with Afterglow.

The collaboration DW6900JM21-7 retails for $180 USD and is available for purchase on gshock.com , the G-SHOCK SoHo Store and select G-SHOCK retailers as well as The HODINKEE Shop .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements: electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

About HODINKEE

Headquartered in NYC, HODINKEE is the destination for all things watches. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin Clymer, HODINKEE has grown from a blog writing about mechanical timepieces into a leading media and commerce company. HODINKEE has the world of watches covered: website, podcast, magazine, social media, the HODINKEE Shop, and HODINKEE Insurance. With its respected point of view, engaging storytelling, curated product selection, and enthusiast-focused services, HODINKEE is at the forefront of the best the world of horology has to offer and the community that supports it. Hodinkee.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Jonathan.Moll@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

SIzurieta@casio.commailto:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.