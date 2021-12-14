InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Sink with Heating Feature (OCC-1504)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Environmental issues continually bring to light such concerns as the need to preserve resources like clean water," said an inventor from Long Beach, Calif. "This need inspired me to design a kitchen sink that would allow users to reduce the amount of water they waste."

He developed HOT SINK to keeps standing water in kitchen sinks at the desired heat temperature. As such, it helps conserve water, which contributes to environmental preservation. At the same time this durable and practical innovation is easy to use and versatile for both consumer and commercial markets. Users will also appreciate how convenient, efficient and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 1 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1504, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

