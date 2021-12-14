KANE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CABLE SOLUTIONS TO EXPAND FURTHER IN THE SOUTHWEST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kane Infrastructure Services Holdings, LLC ("Kane"), an Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian") portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cable Solutions, LLC ("Cable Solutions", or the "Company"). This represents Kane's first acquisition as it executes its strategy of acquiring leading service companies across the nation in the high growth and very fragmented communications and utility infrastructure markets. As a result of the acquisition, Kane has expanded its geographic reach to cover from the Northeast to the Southwest providing a national service footprint for its customers.

Founded in 1998 by Jim Delashmutt and Mike Camacho and headquartered in Chandler, AZ, Cable Solutions is a leading provider of structured cabling and other fiber optic and inside plant services to the Arizona market. Cable Solutions has a blue-chip customer base across a range of end markets including healthcare and education.

John Donnelly, President of Kane, stated, "We all could not be more excited about adding Cable Solutions to the Kane family. They have a strong reputation in Arizona for providing quality service for their customers. We are big believers in the growth of the region and look forward to continue expanding our footprint here." Jim Delashmutt, Founder of Cable Solutions, added, "From the start, we knew Kane was the right buyer of our company. John and his team have built a one-of-a-kind culture at Kane and will be a great home for our employees."

Lynn Refer, Strategic Advisor to Kane and member of the Board of Directors, commented, "We look forward to continuing to expand into new high-growth territories both organically and inorganically." Daniel Phan, Managing Director at Aterian added "We are thrilled that the Kane team has completed their first add-on acquisition. Cable Solutions is a leader in its market, providing Kane with a strong operating footprint in the southwest."

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg, LLP advised Kane.

About Kane Infrastructure Services

Kane Infrastructure Services is a holding company formed to partner with leading providers of technology, communications, utility and related infrastructure services. Kane is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ and through its operating subsidiaries maintains a nationwide footprint offering a complete suite of structured cabling, outside plant/utility, and related infrastructure services.

For more information, please visit https://www.kane.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners manages over $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kane Infrastructure Services