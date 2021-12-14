Partnership to End Addiction establishes Addiction Crisis Emergency Fund

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership to End Addiction, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting families impacted by substance use, created the Addiction Crisis Emergency Fund to urgently address the spike in fatal overdoses in the U.S. The CDC's latest figures shattered records, showing that more than 100,000 people died of overdoses in one year.

"We are absolutely heartbroken for all the lives lost and for all of the families who will have an empty seat at the holiday table," said Creighton Drury, CEO of Partnership to End Addiction. "This fund will help us with the urgent need to scale our programs and services to meet this unprecedented challenge. Families need our help."

Partnership has set an aggressive goal of raising $1 million before the end of the year to launch the fund. Those funds will then be deployed immediately to support those struggling with addiction and substance use by bolstering the following free resources and offerings:

"The Partnership continues to help my family heal, and I am so grateful for their trusted resources and compassionate support," said Celeste, who is a parent coach with Partnership to End Addiction. "There are many roads to recovery, and no one-size-fits all approach. The Partnership's customized resources provided help that best met my family's needs, at no cost. They are a lifeline for parents who need help now."

About Partnership to End Addiction

Partnership to End Addiction is a national nonprofit uniquely positioned to reach, engage and help families impacted by addiction. With decades of experience in research, direct service, communications and partnership-building, we provide families with personalized support and resources — while mobilizing policymakers, researchers and health care professionals to better address addiction systemically on a national scale. For more information, visit drugfree.org.

