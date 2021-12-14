SABRA® ANNOUNCES FRESH COLLABORATION WITH FIFTH SEASON, INTRODUCING MORE CONVENIENT, CRAVABLE & SUSTAINABLE SALAD KITS

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabra, maker of America's favorite hummus, and Fifth Season, a food system pioneer and robotic farming leader, are on a mission to rescue salad lovers from limp lettuce and sad salads with a more deliciously sustainable solution. The mission-aligned brands are introducing a fresh idea for the produce aisle: salad kits featuring sustainably farmed greens paired with creamy, plant-based hummus, guacamole and whole grains.

"Our vision at Fifth Season is to reinvent our food system so that it delivers a whole new sustainable fresh food experience that people crave when in their homes and on the go," said Fifth Season CEO, Austin Webb. "Sabra products are delicious, plant-based and better-for-you. In joining forces we're maximizing our impact."

The kits will launch in two flavorful varieties, Mediterranean Hummus Salad and Avocado Ranch Salad, both rolling out to Giant Eagle and other Midwest and Mid-Atlantic retailers. Thanks to an end-to-end automated growing, harvesting, and packing system at Fifth Season (recently named a FORTUNE Impact 20 company) the salad meal kits will stay crisp for weeks, not days, in the fridge. The two kit varieties are available in the produce aisle at more than 75 stores with additional locations expected to launch in early 2022.

"Sustainable, fast-to-market innovation is central to Sabra's growth strategy," said Moritz Breuninger, senior director brand marketing at Sabra. "The produce category is ripe for new ideas and fresh pairings and Fifth Season is setting standards in produce with AI-powered, local agriculture. We're proud to collaborate with like-minded innovators to offer great tasting, planet-positive food options for every day."

"We are passionate about presenting Giant Eagle and Market District guests with new and high-quality offerings," said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. "Salad Kits by Fifth Season featuring Sabra hummus and guacamole are sure to appeal to our guests as a delicious, nutrient-dense meal solution through the busy holiday season and beyond."

Hummus has been embraced worldwide as a great tasting and versatile plant-based food. Sabra sources chickpeas from the Pacific Northwest and produces its award-winning hummus in Chesterfield County, VA in a facility which has earned both Silver and Gold LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. Sabra's hero ingredient, the chickpea, is a nitrogen fixing legume, a soil-enriching crop which leaves the earth nourished after harvest.

Fifth Season has a unique growing process that requires up to 95% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming, enabling them to conserve resources used to produce food, and their automated farming system delivers on the ultimate in freshness and nutrition year-round.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Sabra Kids, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO*, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher, and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

*Made without genetically engineered ingredients.

About Fifth Season

Fifth Season's vertical farm is in Braddock, adjacent to the oldest still-operating steel mill in the country. The company was founded by graduates of Carnegie Mellon University who remain committed to Pittsburgh by supporting local organizations including 412 Food Rescue and For Good PGH . Fifth Season's vertical farms combine proprietary robotics and AI with sustainable agriculture to disrupt the country's $60 billion produce market and deliver an entirely new category of hyper-local, fresh food. Fifth Season's newest vertical farm in Braddock, Pa., a historic steel town on the edge of Pittsburgh, features a 25,000-sq.-ft. grow room with twice the growing capacity of traditional vertical farms. It is set to grow more than 500,000 lbs. of produce in its first full year of operation. The company's fresh, tender lettuces, spinach, arugula, "Bridge City" and "Three Rivers" blends, as well as their herbs, receive individualized attention as sensors monitor every condition — humidity, pH, light, nutrient mix — and adjust to each plant's needs. Fifth Season can even determine the perfect nourishment to give varietals their own buttery or crispy, soft, sharp, or tangy flavor and texture. For more information on Fifth Season, its technology and produce, visit www.fifthseasonfresh.com.

