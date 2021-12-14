AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today the launch of the Klein RESCUE waterproof Remote Speaker Microphone (RSM) coming in Q1, 2022. The RESCUE RSM is compatible with Sonim SecureAudio Connector handsets including the XP5s and XP8.

Sonim and Klein Electronics Introduce the RESCUE Remote Speaker Microphone

Public safety and industrial workers are challenged with finding rugged audio accessories that are affordable, waterproof and backed by a comprehensive warranty. That's why Sonim and Klein have teamed up to offer the RESCUE RSM, the most affordable, waterproof RSM with an industry leading 3 year comprehensive warranty, which is now available via leading mobile operators and distributors across the globe.

The RESCUE RSM meets IP-67 standards for waterproof and dust immersion and features a large Push-to-Talk (PTT) button, directional mic for noise cancellation, and headset port for a listen-only earpiece.

In addition, the RESCUE RSM includes an orange programmable emergency button that is linked to the emergency buttons on Sonim ruggedized handsets as well as Sonim SOS, part of SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software. Sonim SOS is a powerful, free app connected to an easy-to-use alarm key that offers an array of customizable safety-first options to keep workers safe and secure.

"Our collaboration with Klein further illustrates how Sonim is providing customers a full integrated mobility solution with rugged phones, application-specific accessories and software," said John Graff, Sonim chief marketing officer. "The RESCUE RSM is an affordable solution that is packed with features required by first responders and field workers who need mission critical communications and safety at all times."

To preorder the RESCUE RSM, visit Sonim Accessories. To see the Klein RESCUE RSM in action, click here.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/ .

