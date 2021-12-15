IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Advisors Group (AAG), a national leader in home equity solutions, today announced Quinton Chapman as their new SVP Operations. The move is the latest phase in a series of high-profile leadership acquisitions as part of AAG's 2022 growth and expansion plan.

AAG Names Operations and Process Improvement Executive Quinton Chapman as SVP Operations

"Quinton is exactly the type of customer-centric, results-oriented leader we need with extensive experience in operations and process improvement across the financial services industry," said Ed Robinson, AAG President and Chief Operations Officer. "He is also a great fit culturally with his continuous improvement mindset."

Most recently before joining AAG, Chapman served as Vice President of Operations for Genesis Financial Solutions. Prior to that, he was VP and National Director of Mortgage Processing, Closing, and Private Bank Fulfillment for Fifth Third Bank. Chapman is Six Sigma Black Belt and LEAN Certified for practical process improvement, having served as the Master Black Belt for Mortgage Servicing at PHH.

Chapman is a graduate of Southern Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration, Finance and Marketing.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612. AAG Residential Services, Inc., 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 950, Irvine, CA 92612. Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate, License number 02039087. AAGRS is performing acts for which a real estate license is required.

Contact:

Cindy Hearn

Chearn@aag.com

(949) 466-6302

