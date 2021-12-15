Ambari Beauty Closes Its First Year with Kardashian Stamp of Approval

Indo-Canadian owned skincare brand plans international expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - High-performance luxury skincare brand Ambari Beauty closes out its first year of business with a high-profile celebrity partnership and sales growth through retail distribution in America's top luxury department stores. The brand launched in February 2021 through Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus' online channels, selling out in the latter in three days and has since launched in-store at Neiman's top four west coast retail locations. Since launching, Ambari has successfully grown and scaled its online direct to consumer sales volume by 80%. In early January 2022, Ambari will be adding Saks Fifth Avenue to their growing list of retailers. Ambari currently offers three skincare products in its collection and has a number of new product launches slated for 2022, along with plans to grow its retail distribution internationally beginning in Q1 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian with the Ambari Beauty line (CNW Group/Ambari Beauty)

Ambari launched during an uncertain time, in the midst of the pandemic, but was almost immediately picked up by some of the biggest luxury retailers in the U.S. when buyers experienced the line's immediate results. Known for its line of high performance skincare products that offers consumers nearly immediate medi-spa quality results with its proprietary The Modern Blend® formula.

Founded by 28-year-old South Asian Canadian, Nisha Grewal and inspired by traditional family skincare rituals, Ambari has already managed to make its mark on the beauty industry with a partnership alongside celebrity, Kourtney Kardashian. In September 2021, Ambari entered into a partnership with Kourtney Kardashian's globally recognized lifestyle brand, Poosh. After trying the line and experiencing The Modern Blend® results for themselves, the Poosh team instantly fell in love and have been highlighting Ambari through a series of online and social content, a holiday mailer inclusion and an intimate event titled "Poolside with Poosh x Ambari" held at Kourtney's backyard presented by Ambari.

"Since partnering with Poosh, we've seen a dramatic increase in product requests from new customers and have attracted a lot of media attention," says Ambari CEO and founder Nisha Grewal. "We are thrilled that our line is resonating with American consumers and are excited to expand Ambari internationally in 2022".

Accolades for the brand and its founder continue to grow, with Forbes including it on their list of best new skincare launches in 2021 and Grewal celebrated as one of Refinery29 Canada's annual Powerhouse Canadians.

This holiday, Ambari is offering consumers the chance to experience the powerful efficacy of their full line with their PM Restorative System and Resurface + Radiance Treatment gift sets. Their limited edition gift sets include the full product range at a fraction of a cost packaged in a luxurious presentation made perfectly for a holiday gift or self-care treat. For more information please visit www.ambaribeauty.com . For interview requests or assets please see media contact below.

About Ambari Beauty:

Ambari is a luxurious, performance-driven skincare collection uniquely formulated to elevate ancient ingredients with modern innovation. Founded in 2019 by Nisha Grewal, Ambari's mission is to achieve safe, at-home medi spa results using only the purest, yet most active ingredients. The brand is best known for its Modern Blend® a proprietary formula that combines high levels of hardworking actives, calming ingredients, and smart adaptogens for powerful resurfacing without the irritation. For more information, visit www.ambaribeauty.com

SOURCE Ambari Beauty