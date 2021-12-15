CellPort Software Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Help Customers Accelerate Cell Development and Manufacturing

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that CellPort Software, a SaaS company that digitizes workflows for cell development and manufacturing, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to accelerate delivery of cell-based therapeutics.

"We welcome a partnership with CellPort, recognizing their crucial contribution to eliminating paper lab notebooks in cell manufacturing processes," says Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., Vice President of Product for TPN. "CellPort shares our unrelenting commitment to creating scientific data liquidity. Via this partnership, TetraScience's platform easily connects laboratory products to CellPort's software so that customers can quickly create innovative, new workflows and gain crucial insights into cell lines."

Cell culture plays a critical role in discovery and development of small and large molecule therapies, in vitro ADME and toxicity profiling, and gene and cell therapies. Cells are essential to the future of the life sciences in all its permutations. Still, working with cells has significant challenges to ensure robust processes and improved reproducibility because the data associated with them resides in paper notebooks or is locked in vendor-specific software. Because of this many therapeutics fail in late development and manufacturing, costing billions of dollars and wasting years of research.

Founded in 2014, CellPort has eliminated many of these problems and has been critical to the success of over 50 cell-based FDA-approved Biopharmaceutics Classifications Systems (BCS) biowaiver approvals. These biowavers represent regulatory approval based on the evidence of equivalence to in vivo (in body) testing, thus saving significant time and cost. CellPort's SaaS suite combines the end-to-end laboratory inventory and process management of a LIMS (Laboratory Informatics Management System) with the highly repeatable QC and manufacturing focus of an LES (Laboratory Execution System).

"The CellPort Cell Culture Suite spans research, GLP, and GMP with full audit-ready traceability of cell lineages, which provides desperately needed quality control while creating significant cost savings," says Gregory M. Banik, Ph.D., Vice President of Operations at CellPort. "We're thrilled to become a member of the Tetra Partner Network. By collaborating with the creator of the life science industry's de facto R&D data platform, we help customers accelerate the digital transformation of cell manufacturing, consistent with the U.S. FDA's new initiative of the Office of Digital Transformation (ODT)."

The rapid growth of TPN reflects a surge of interest from customers and vendors to move scientific data into the TetraScience R&D Data Cloud. TPN provides partnership models that offer all industry vendors a means to create valuable, monetized, co-developed digital products.

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," says Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "As partners and customers continue to accelerate adoption of our open platform, the entire life sciences industry works in lockstep, eliminating data silos and delivering unrestricted scientific data innovation."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.

About CellPort

Founded in 2014, CellPort Software was conceived with a single goal in mind: to bring about the digital transformation of the cell manufacturing process. Combining the end-to-end laboratory inventory and process management of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) with the highly repeatable QC and manufacturing focus of a Laboratory Execution System (LES), CellPort boasts the most innovative suite of cloud-based cell manufacturing and laboratory execution applications in the life sciences industry. Our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based application suite defines and manages all data, assay workflows, activities, equipment, materials, personnel, calculations, and projects used by biopharma companies, CROs, CDMOs, research institutions, and regulatory authorities in assay development and biomanufacturing at all stages of development (research, GLP, and GMP). For more information, please visit cellportsoftware.com.

