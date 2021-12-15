"Recogniz[ed] for their results and contributions inside and outside the courtroom."

Chris Carr, Stephen Higdon Named Partners at Trial Firm Lyons & Simmons "Recogniz[ed] for their results and contributions inside and outside the courtroom."

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is proud to announce that firm attorneys Chris Carr and Stephen Higdon have been named partner.

"Chris and Stephen are integral members of this team and have proven themselves to be some of the finest trial lawyers in the country," said firm co-founder Chris Simmons. "We are pleased to be able to recognize their results and contributions inside and outside the courtroom."

Carr has represented injured plaintiffs in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases across the country. He has tried dozens of cases to verdict before juries or judges, as well as arbitrated cases to final award. His products liability work has received Texas Super Lawyers recognition. He earned his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Higdon has extensive courtroom experience in cases involving catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death, leading to his selection to Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers' Texas Rising Stars listing, as well as recognition on Best Lawyers in America's Ones to Watch and D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas listings. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, summa cum laude and Order of the Coif.

"Chris and Stephen share the most critically important traits of all great trial lawyers," said firm co-founder Michael Lyons. "They are exceptionally bright, habitually dedicated to their clients' cause, and highly motivated to win. Their peers have recognized that, our firm recognizes that, and their success demonstrates that."

About Lyons & Simmons, LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit https://www.lyons-simmons.com .

