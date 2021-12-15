Domino Data Lab Announces Key Appointments to Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced it has bolstered its executive leadership team with the promotion of Ken Tacelli to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the addition of Grant Ho as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As COO, Tacelli leads Domino's go-to-market engine, including sales, customer success, professional services, partnerships, and marketing. He brings a combination of extensive sales experience, operations improvement, and go-to-market expertise to the position.

Ho is responsible for strategy, development, and execution of all global marketing functions including product marketing, digital marketing, field marketing and events, channel marketing, corporate communications, and brand development.

The executive appointments continue a period of significant growth for Domino Data Lab. The company announced a $100M Series F funding round in October 2021 and continues to scale rapidly. Within the past two years, Domino has doubled both its Annual Recurring Revenue as well as the number of Global 2000 companies using its platform.

"I am thrilled to have Ken and Grant on our executive team," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "They are accomplished leaders with the depth of experience and values we need to scale our business over the coming years."

Tacelli is an operations-focused leader with a broad base of experience. Earlier this year, he joined Domino as president, global field operations. Before joining Domino, Tacelli held senior executive positions at a number of companies, including Alfresco, Datawatch Corporation, OpenText, and CA Technologies where he drove significant strategic, organizational, and operational improvements. During his tenure at Alfresco and Datawatch, he led both companies through successful acquisitions. Tacelli holds a bachelor's degree from Westfield State University and a master's degree in business administration from Northeastern University. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Ho is an innovative marketing executive with deep experience scaling software companies. Before joining Domino, he served as CMO at CloudBolt Software, where he helped to establish the company as a category leader in the cloud management space while tripling top-line growth. Previously, Ho was senior vice president, global marketing at NetBrain Technologies, the market leader in network automation, and he has also held senior roles in the healthcare IT industry. Grant holds three degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Additional Resources

Domino website to learn more about the company. Visit theto learn more about the company.

Domino Data Lab Blog Learn more about the Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform in the

Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook Follow Domino Data Lab onand

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform that accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. More than 20 percent of the Fortune 100 count on Domino to help scale data science, turning it into a competitive advantage. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit dominodatalab.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Domino Data Lab