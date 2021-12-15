ArisGlobal's industry leading pharmacovigilance platform automates the intake, triage, and processing of over three million safety reports per year, improving regulatory processes and data quality.

The FDA Goes Live with LifeSphere MultiVigilance, Modernizing Pharmacovigilance Capabilities with FAERS II ArisGlobal's industry leading pharmacovigilance platform automates the intake, triage, and processing of over three million safety reports per year, improving regulatory processes and data quality.

MIAMI

,

Dec. 15, 2021

/PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end drug development technology platform

LifeSphere

®, today announced the go-live of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS II), an electronic safety reporting platform

,

powered by LifeSphere MultiVigilance. The successful go-live marks a key milestone in the FDA's Technology Modernization Action Plan, and the culmination of its efforts to adopt a cutting-edge platform to automate the intake and processing of adverse event reports.

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal)

Designated a modernization priority by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, FAERS II is a mission critical platform for the FDA's Centers of Drug and Biologic Evaluation and Research (CDER/CBER), providing a modern, all-in-one solution for collection, triage and processing of adverse event reports. With safety case volumes growing amid a global public health crisis, the platform will leverage the flagship safety product of ArisGlobal's LifeSphere R&D technology suite, LifeSphere MultiVigilance , to increase efficiency and improve data quality. A proven and scalable solution already adopted by many of the largest global biopharmaceutical companies, LifeSphere MultiVigilance is the only safety system in production that uses AI and machine learning to automate the end-to-end processing of adverse event reports in the industry for market authorization holders.

ArisGlobal has been a trusted technology provider for the FDA since 2015, most recently assisting with the migration and mapping of over 3 terabytes of data, including 1.1 terabytes of safety data, 23 million case reports , and 76 million documents. Moving forward, all ICSRs (Individual Case Safety Reports) received by the FDA will be processed using LifeSphere MultiVigilance and the system is expected to handle more than 3 million safety data transactions per year.

"We would like to congratulate the FDA on achieving a key milestone in their digital transformation journey," said Sankesh Abbhi, President & CEO of ArisGlobal. "We are grateful for the opportunity to help bring the FAERS II project to life with the successful implementation of LifeSphere MultiVigilance. Our partnership has yielded a truly innovative approach to safety case management, which we hope enables the FDA to achieve its goal of making safety data accessible and transparent."

To learn more about ArisGlobal please visit, www.arisglobal.com .

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal transforms the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Their end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep industry expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture. In 2021, Frost & Sullivan recognized ArisGlobal with the Customer Value Leadership Award for Clinical Development and Pharmacovigilance Software.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter .

