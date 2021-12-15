InventHelp Inventor Develops a Combination Pet Leash with Toys (LAX-1295)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Los Angeles, California who was looking to add amusing play for a pet while remaining connected to the pet via a leash, developed a multi-function device to provide both function and play.

The invention would offer a pet owner with interactive play with the pet while keeping the pet at a designated distance via the combined leash component.

The inventor described the invention as "a multi-functional pet product combining a leash and different interchangeable toys to be tossed with an integrated pull rope."

