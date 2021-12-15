InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Equipment for Football Players (IPL-802)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to absorb and dissipate impact and prevent it from being transferred directly to a football player's head, neck and spine," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the ANTI-CONCUSSION HELMET. My design helps to protect an athlete from injury."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides improved protective equipment for football players. In doing so, it prevents shock and impact to a football player's head and neck. As a result, it enhances safety and it reduces the risk of head- and neck-related trauma. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for football players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for hockey players, skiers, snowboarders, motorcycle and bicycle riders, racecar/motorsports, horseback and ATV riders.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-802, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp