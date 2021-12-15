The new GigaSync is coming: order now to receive it on time.

PISA, Italy, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative GPS synchronization systems manufacturer 9dot, is producing the new high-performance release of GigaSync for operators in Telecommunications, Video Surveillance Systems, Smart Cities and Industry 4.0, that reduces the total cost of maintenance in their infrastructures. Order now for avoiding longer deliveries due to scarcity of electronic components.

GigaSync is a GPS synchronizing system designed to provide a power source to standard Power Over Ethernet devices or directly by terminals. It has already been installed in the infrastructures of leading fixed wireless broadband providers, to connect unserved communities. With a single device is possible to:• have More Power management (up to 3A per port, up to 12A per cartridge)• synchronize products in the cabinet• save rack space• remot monitoring• have modularity• reduce the TCO

A crucial part of any TLC infrastructures is its power supply system. The correct functioning of all transmissions depends on the quality of the power supply and the operational reliability of the equipment.

9dot specializes in innovative power solutions to give network operators the control and reliability they need to accommodate power conversion and protection for PoE systems.

9dot's broad experience in this sector and the investment strategy adopted towards these emerging technologies has allowed the creation of solutions consisting of products, professional services, and best-of-breed technologies. Operators can find a serious and reliable partner in 9dot, able to easily insert new technological standards, thus allowing them to respond effectively to changes in the competitive environment, monitoring and reducing the total cost of ownership.

GigaSync has already been installed in the infrastructures of leading fixed wireless broadband providers, to connect unserved and underserved communities in the US.

Due to scarcity of electronic components and volatility of commodities prices, we encourage you to order by December 2021 for avoiding longer deliveries. For any request and quotation please contact sales@9dot.it.

About 9dot

9dot is an Italian company with more than 10 years of experience in Telco industry, that designs and provides innovative solutions for managing and protecting Power over Ethernet systems, from video surveillance systems to Telecommunications operators infrastructures, supporting WISP's infrastructures aimed at eliminating barriers to broadband deployment nationwide. www.9dot.it/en, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify

SOURCE 9dot