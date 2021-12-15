Pandora Listeners Make Cardi B #1 in 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora today revealed its 2021 Top Thumb Hundred, the annual ranking of the most-loved songs by Pandora listeners, and one thing is clear: Pandora listeners love Cardi B.

For the second year in a row, the megastar artist took the top spot on Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred, led by her GRAMMY-nominated #1 hit, "Up." Last year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" seized Pandora's #1 most-thumbed spot. In addition to maintaining her place atop the chart for 2021, Cardi's presence is felt elsewhere on this year's list as a featured artist on "Wild Side" by Normani (#18) and "Rumors" by Lizzo (#85).

Only Pandora lets users "thumb" songs to create a personalized listening experience that evolves with their taste and preferences. By tapping the thumbs-up icon when they hear a song they like (or thumbs-down when they don't), listeners enable Pandora's recommendation technology to serve up the perfect songs for each user and every moment. With over 100 billion generated by users (and counting), Pandora's thumbs are a unique barometer for what's hot in music right now.

Drake has claimed the most spots in 2021's rankings with 9 tracks - 4 of which made the top 20. His single "Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)" comes in at #8, with "Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)," "What's Next," and "Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby)" ranking at #10, #12 and #13, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion put up 5 songs on this year's list, while Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo scored 4.

Adele, who has made the list in the past, returns this year with "Easy On Me." Doja Cat appears with her GRAMMY-nominated tracks "Kiss Me More" and "Need To Know," and Ed Sheeran's dancefloor-friendly smash "Bad Habits" broke the top 20. And new to the Top Thumb Hundred is pop-country crossover favorite Walker Hayes with his GRAMMY-nominated "Fancy Like."

Check out Pandora's 20 most-thumbed tracks of 2021 below and the full 2021 Top Thumb Hundred playlist HERE .

Listeners can see who made their personal list of most-loved songs for 2021 with Pandora Playback at: Playback.Pandora.com .

Pandora Top Thumbed Tracks of 2021

Up - Cardi B Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars , Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic Easy On Me - Adele Fancy Like - Walker Hayes Time Today - Moneybagg Yo Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) - Saweetie Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug) - Drake Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) - Megan Thee Stallion STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) - Drake Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran What's Next - Drake Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby) - Drake Body - Megan Thee Stallion Wockesha - Moneybagg Yo On Me - Lil Baby Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) - Justin Bieber Wild Side (feat. Cardi B) - Normani Thot Shit - Megan Thee Stallion EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk ) - DJ Khaled

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

Source: SiriusXM

Media Contact:

Heidi Anne-Noel

Hanne-noel@pandora.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.