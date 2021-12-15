Phanes Therapeutics TO PRESENT AT BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2022 IN SAN FRANCISCO Company expects to file three INDs in 2022

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc., an emerging biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in immuno-oncology, today announced that it has scheduled a company presentation at Biotech Showcase™ 2022, to be held January 10–12, during the most important week in healthcare at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Dr. Ming Wang, CEO, will be presenting Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. at Biotech Showcase as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Time: 2:15PM (PST)

Room: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA (United States)

Phanes Therapeutics is an emerging leader in innovative drug discovery and development in immuno-oncology. The company has built a strong pipeline in immuno-oncology by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody™, ATACCbody™, and SPECpair™. Currently it has three assets in the IND-enabling stage, including one best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs and expects to file 3 INDs in 2022. Its pipeline includes humanized mAbs and single-chain variable fragments (scFvs) against multiple tumor-specific antigens (TSAs) that are suitable for ADC and CAR-T applications, respectively.

The company's bispecific antibody platform is PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics. The second technology platform the company is developing is ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome (CRS). The third technology platform the company developed is SPECpair™, which allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures.

"We have signed two out-licensing deals in recent months and expect to file three INDs next year. These milestones represent a strong validation of our scientific strength and innovative approach," said Ming Wang, PhD, MBA, CEO of Phanes Therapeutics. "At Phanes, our mission is to become a major source of innovation in the biopharma industry. We are fully committed to delivering robust therapies to patients with highly unmet medical needs. We will continue to leverage partnerships with companies that have capabilities complementary to ours."

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

"We are delighted that Phanes Therapeutics will be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery."

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 14th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D, commercialization, and business development. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

