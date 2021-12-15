Prosegur Security Introduces the World's First EAS System with an Integrated Ad Platform

Global leader in security technology launches all-new EVO system featuring one-of-a-kind monitoring that pays for itself through advertising revenue

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosegur Security , a global leader in security technology, has launched EVO , the world's first EAS system with an integrated ad platform that can pay for itself through advertising revenue while also providing retailers with valuable data on in-store traffic. The EVO system features monitors that play retailer-approved ads at store entrances, managed remotely by Prosegur and its technology partner INEO.

"Silicon Valley and even major online retailers have created major revenue generation platforms through advertising. EAS is strategically placed in one of the most important locations inside the physical store where consumers can be influenced to buy more," said Tony D'Onofrio, CEO of Prosegur's global retail business unit. "It is time for EAS to evolve into a powerful AI cloud-supported advertising platform with increased security and operational features. The EVO system's large monitors can play a welcome message, information on mask-wearing and social distancing, store's current specials and more. Best of all, brands are willing to pay to have their ads appear on the screens too, offsetting or completely paying for the cost of the system itself."

The EVO system is built on a patented EAS media integration platform developed by Prosegur's partner INEO, which allows for automated and remote management of ads across the entire store chain. Ads can be regionally-targeted, or even made unique for one specific location.

"We are excited to partner with Prosegur, a global security leader, on the launch of the EVO system," said Kyle Hall, CEO of Ineo. "EVO comes packed with the best-in-class loss prevention features, including a built-in camera which captures a 15-second video of any alarm event, and can send notifications by email or text. Most importantly, EVO comes with built-in store analytics supported by AI, which can provide store traffic count as well as certain demographics info, such as gender, age, and even customer satisfaction rating. All the data is easily accessible to the retailer through a cloud-based dashboard, which can be customized."

The one-of-a-kind system can help transform loss prevention from a cost center to a revenue generator, and is available in AM, RF, or RFID technologies. With its built-in camera feature, EVO records 15 seconds of an alarm incident and sends an instant notification for review, making investigations quicker, more efficient and more accurate. Additionally, the platform employs cutting-edge neural net technology to deliver hyper-accurate store traffic counts as well as demographic data, thus helping level the playing field between brick and mortar and e-commerce businesses.

Prosegur makes the world safer by taking care of people and businesses while remaining at the forefront of innovation. The company is a global security leader operating in 26 countries, with over 165,000 employees and 26 command centers spread around the globe. In the U.S., the company offers a range of security services, including surveillance video systems, EAS and RFID tags and systems, guarding services, remote monitoring and cybersecurity services. Prosegur prides itself on helping organizations large and small solve their security challenges through technology, teamwork, innovation and relentless customer focus.

