Relevance Ventures Appoints Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin to its Board of Directors Appointment Strengthens Board of Only Native Owned and Operated Venture Capital Firm with Legacy American Family Member and Successful Businesswoman to Strengthen Family Office Presence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevance Ventures , the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm in the United States, announced today the appointment of Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin to its Board of Directors.Costin is a successful businesswoman, having founded SohoMuse , a member driven networking platform for creative professionals, as well as a philanthropist and, a seventh generation descendant of shipping and railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt.

"Consuelo shares our philosophy of investing in social health and wellness, as well as our love of Nashville, its heritage, and investing in its future," said Cameron Newton, Managing Partner at Relevance Ventures. "The Vanderbilt name is well known in Nashville and throughout the family wealth and investing circles, however Consuelo is far more than her family history. Her entrepreneurial instincts, philanthropic efforts, and network that shares our values and approach to impacting the well being of society, will greatly benefit our entire ecosystem."

"I'm drawn to Cameron and Dean's dedication to helping advance businesses that are working to bring more harmony and well being to the world," said Vanderbilt Costin. "Relevance Ventures exudes the right mixture of financial wisdom, foresight and willingness to help companies realize their full potential and improve society."

Consuelo is co-founder of SohoMuse, a member-driven social networking platform for creative professionals that seeks to bring a more equitable balance to the creative industry. The platform launched in 2017, as a solution for creative professionals across the globe, to have the ability to network and collaborate across various creative industries. Since its introduction to the creative world, the platform has garnered thousands of memberships from globally renowned designers, artists, musicians, and directors to dancers, makeup artists and more, who have collaborated on projects ranging from New York and London Fashion Week experiences to television and film productions, photoshoots and more.

Consuelo is on the board of the Vanderbilt Museum, the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Greater California, and works closely with the American Heart Association.

About Relevance Ventures

Relevance Ventures provides strategic venture assistance and guidance to entrepreneurs working to foster harmony and a communal impact on society. The firm specializes in identifying proven, disruptive management teams with a strong business plan and a $1 billion addressable market in areas that enhance well-being. Areas of focus for the firm include consumer products, finance (fintech / enterprise software), food and beverage, mental health, pet ownership, and sustainability. Relevance Ventures is a Native American-owned venture firm founded by Cameron and Dean Newton, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. With over $115 million assets under management, the firm is currently raising its fourth fund with a targeted size of $75 million. To learn more about Relevance Ventures, please visit their website at www.RelevanceVentures.com.

