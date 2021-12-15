Trimble Acquires AgileAssets to Expand its Infrastructure Software Solutions Portfolio

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today it has acquired AgileAssets, a provider of enterprise infrastructure asset management software to private organizations and government, including national road authorities and state-level transportation agencies in the United States. AgileAssets' powerful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) asset management solutions provide organizations with advanced analytics for real-time decision making as well as insights for efficiently managing day-to-day maintenance operations. AgileAssets' solutions address the global challenges associated with maintaining and replacing aging transportation infrastructure. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AgileAssets provides organizations managing roads, bridges, airports and rail assets with SaaS solutions to better plan, operate and report on assets across the lifecycle. For example, using real-time inspection data and advanced analytics capabilities provides insight and intelligence to make more informed decisions on how to maintain or reconstruct vital infrastructure. To date, AgileAssets has helped infrastructure asset owners to maintain approximately 55 percent of state and highway roads (approximately 2.8 million lane miles) and 357,000 U.S. bridges.

With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and other infrastructure legislation across the globe, owners are investing in digital transformation to better manage the full lifecycle of their assets from design to build to operation. The adoption of the Digital Twin—a virtual 3D model designed to accurately reflect a physical object—is transforming construction and asset operations. The addition of AgileAssets to Trimble's platform will add "as-designed" and "as-built" data to the 3D model for the maintenance and improvement phases. Availability of this data within the model creates a robust Digital Twin for owners throughout the asset lifecycle. This solution allows an owner to track the transportation asset through its full lifecycle, which provides greater predictability, sustainability and lower lifetime asset costs.

"AgileAssets is a pioneer in developing software to address the challenges associated with managing and maintaining aging, critical infrastructure," said Shelly Nooner, general manager, Trimble's Civil Design and Engineering Division. "Trimble has a long history of transforming industries by providing full solutions that help customers survey, design, construct and assess infrastructure at scale. With AgileAssets, we now expand our civil infrastructure solutions portfolio to include managing and optimizing the performance and sustainability of our customer's assets across the entire lifecycle. It is an exciting time in infrastructure. Trimble and AgileAssets together create a powerful combination to advance technology adoption and will allow owners to realize the full potential of digital as-builts through the entire asset lifecycle."

"We're excited to join the Trimble ecosystem. Trimble is an ideal match for AgileAssets and our work to bring intelligent analytics and maintenance solutions to enterprise infrastructure owners," said Stuart Hudson, CEO of AgileAssets. "AgileAssets' integration with Trimble will accelerate our intelligent infrastructure asset management approach and allow us to increase the impact and value our solutions deliver to customers. The combination of Trimble's construction modeling technology with our asset lifecycle solution will provide our customers with an elegant end-to-end, highly visual, interactive platform for all of their infrastructure management needs."

AgileAssets will be reported as part of Trimble's Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

About AgileAssets

AgileAssets, based in Austin, Texas, is a provider of SaaS and mobile solutions for transportation asset lifecycle management. From advanced analytics and strategic decision-making to day-to-day maintenance operations, AgileAssets' solutions help cities, counties and states deliver safer, more reliable road networks and to maximize their return on infrastructure investments. For more information: www.agileassets.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Trimble, including statements regarding the impacts of government infrastructure spending on digital transformation and adoption of Digital Twin technology, and the ability of the AgileAssets' acquisition to expand Trimble's portfolio of civil infrastructure solutions and to benefit customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to changes in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact of increased infrastructure spending and effects on investment in digital transformation, (ii) Trimble's ability to integrate AgileAssets' solutions with Trimble platforms and to provide compelling end-to-end solutions that are adopted by customers, (iii) realizing the other anticipated benefits of the acquisition, and (iv) the risks and uncertainties associated with unexpected expenditures or assumed liabilities that may be incurred as a result of the acquisition. More information about potential factors which could affect Trimble's business and financial results is set forth in reports filed with the SEC, including Trimble's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Trimble as of the date hereof, and Trimble assumes no obligation to update such statements.

GTRMB

View original content:

SOURCE Trimble