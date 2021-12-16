Ahead of series production, Ibeo presents mass production-ready, solid-state sensor solutions at CES

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibeo Automotive Systems, the Hamburg-based automotive lidar (Light Detection And Ranging) specialist, will present a range of innovative technology solutions related to autonomous mobility at the world's leading trade fair for new technologies, CES Las Vegas, in January. They will give live demonstrations of the ibeoNEXT, a real solid-state sensor, at the Las Vegas Convention Center West. ibeoNEXT is size-optimized, has no moving parts, and will be ready for series production in late 2022. With the ibeoNEXT sensor, Ibeo is leading the race to autonomous driving.

Ibeo is pleased to announce that the ibeoNEXT solid-state sensor is scheduled to begin series production at the end of 2022. As a full system provider, Ibeo offers lidar sensor hardware as well as perception and validation software components from one source, with full control over both product development and manufacturing.

"We have already set up a production line in the EU for our ibeoNEXT that will deliver globally and meet all automotive-grade requirements with our sensor and the associated production facilities and processes. This level of production-readiness puts us in a unique position at this point in time, the course for which has been set in recent months," says Ibeo founder and CEO Ulrich Lages proudly. "And we are one of the few companies that can offer a complete system here because we not only produce the sensor hardware, but also the corresponding perception software. We then test these systems using our in-house validation software. In combination with the production facilities of our shareholder ZF, we have full control over all our production processes, leading to efficiency gains in terms of production costs, precision, and speed."

