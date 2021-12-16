AnyRoad Takes Experiential Intelligence to New Heights with AnyRoad Atlas New Self-Service Analytics Solution Empowers Brands to Deep Dive The Performance of Their Experiential Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad , the leader in Experience Relationship Management (ERM), today unveiled a new suite of analytics tools within its Atlas Product Suite, putting the power of in-depth experiential data analysis into anyone's hands.

Many leading brands, including Budweiser, Honda, Michaels and Tabasco, turn to AnyRoad's ERM platform to manage and measure their experiences and events, from in-store appointments and classes to experiential marketing activations to brand home tours and more. As in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences play an increasingly important role in customer engagement strategy for brands all over the world, AnyRoad recognized a need to take experiential measurement a step further - beyond ROI - to help brands uncover the exact factors that drive affinity, loyalty and business impact.

With AnyRoad, brands can now drill deeper into their experiential data to surface insights, with self-service analytics capabilities that enable users to segment data, compare it across industry benchmarks and optimize programs based on intelligent, context-driven recommendations:

Custom Segmentation: Easily analyze rich data across key dimensions to understand the impact of experiential programs. For example, understand the difference in impact of an experience on existing versus new customers to the brand.

Industry Benchmarks: Layer benchmarks, based on AnyRoad's customers in the same industry, over your brand's experiential data, to understand where you are over- or under-performing relative to the broader industry, and use this information to prioritize investment.

Feedback Analysis: Surface the factors that drive a positive and negative experience by applying natural-language processing (NLP) across all qualitative feedback to quickly understand what changes or further investments would make the biggest impact on your experiential program.

"For years, we've been helping brands measure and prove the ROI of their experiential programs, something that had never been done before, but questions about the 'why?' still remained," said Jonathan Yaffe, co-founder and CEO of AnyRoad. "Now, brands can take a closer look at their experiential data to understand exactly why their experiences drove certain outcomes across certain segments. Answering 'did my experience drive a sale?' is certainly valuable, but knowing 'why did my experience drive a sale?' has a longer-lasting impact on both the brand and customer."

For more information about AnyRoad, please visit www.anyroad.com/atlas .

