BOSTON ATTORNEY LEWIS J. COHN OF COHN & DUSSI NAMED TO BOSTON MAGAZINE'S FIRST-EVER TOP LAWYERS LIST

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Lewis J. Cohn has been named a Top Lawyer by Boston magazine.

Boston magazine's inaugural Top Lawyers List recognizes lawyers throughout Greater Boston for excellence in the field as chosen by their peers. Cohn was chosen as a Top Lawyer in the field of bankruptcy law.

Cohn's practice is focused on representing lenders in all phases of the commercial loan process, with a special expertise in the collection, workout, and liquidation of troubled debt. With a deep background in commercial litigation, Cohn regularly handles matters in the state, federal and bankruptcy courts. He serves as chair of Cohn & Dussi's Financial Services Group.

Cohn is a member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), where he serves on the Credit and Collections Committee. He is also a member of the National Equipment Finance Association and its Legal Committee (NEFA), the Lease Enforcement Attorney Network (LEAN), The New York Institute of Credit (NYIC), The Massachusetts Bankers Association and the Northeast Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA).

Cohn & Dussi's clients include banks of all sizes, equipment leasing and finance companies, and alternative lenders, among others. The firm offers a unique national network of attorneys from all over the U.S., providing a national solution for business clients, no matter where they do business.

About Cohn & Dussi

Boston law firm Cohn & Dussi is full-service law firm that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk

Tel: 617.838.7327

lisa@lazpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi