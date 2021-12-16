CalRecycle Conditionally Approves the MED-Project USA (MED-Project) Covered Drugs and Home-Generated Sharps Waste Stewardship Plans

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group (PPSWG) is pleased to announce that MED-Project's Covered Drugs Stewardship Plan and Home-Generated Sharps Waste Stewardship Plan are conditionally approved, and PPSWG members participating in these plans now meet the California Senate Bill 212 (CA SB212) requirement to be part of approved stewardship plans by January 7, 2022.

To date, MED-Project is the only program operator with an approved program under CA SB212.

Covered entities required to participate in the CA SB212 take-back programs may contact Stan Barrett, VP of Membership and Communications at sbarrett@ppswg.org for information regarding how to join PPSWG and participate in these programs.

About PPSWG

The Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group ("PPSWG") is a non-profit membership association with more than 264 members and 312 affiliated companies that produce a broad spectrum of pharmaceutical products. PPSWG's mission is to provide infrastructure, guidance, and subject matter expertise to support Member compliance and improve awareness of existing pharmaceutical disposal options. To learn more visit www.ppswg.org and MyOldMeds.com

About MED-Project

MED-Project is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that works with local pharmacies, law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations to educate residents, and those who care for them, on proper use, storage and disposal of medicine. These programs help keep communities safe and healthy. To learn more visit www.med-project.org .

