Delivering Christmas Cheer in Tough Times, Leading Local Manufacturer Felman Production Donates To Two Local Charitable Organizations Providing Crucial Support To West Virginia Families In Need This Season

NEW HAVEN, W.V., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Felman Production, a New Haven, WV-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, employing dozens of West Virginia workers, announced donations to two local charitable organizations to help hundreds of local families in need at Christmastime.

At a time when local families anxiously plan for the holidays in a challenging economic moment, Felman Production's donations will support Bend Area C.A.R.E. (New Haven, WV) and the Mason County Homeless Shelter (Point Pleasant, WV), which provide food, clothing, and other essential services to families in need.

Bend Area C.A.R.E. plans to use the donated funds to help local families in need by purchasing Christmas gifts and clothes for children and groceries for families. Additionally, the Mason County Homeless Shelter, the only shelter within a 40-mile radius of New Haven, WV, plans to purchase several items for the shelter, including bed frames, special plastic covered mattresses, food, and other supplies for those in need.

Felman Production Executives Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber issued the following joint statement: "At a time when household expenses and costs for food and toys are on the rise, Bend Area C.A.R.E. and the Mason County Homeless Shelter play a vital role in the community. We are committed to showing up in a big way to support the community, and we are proud to provide support to our neighbors this holiday season."

Vitaliy Anosov, Plant Manager at Felman Production, said: "Under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uriel Laber, Felman Production has long been committed to supporting the Mason County community. We are proud to continue that tradition during this Christmas season and help support two outstanding organizations. These donations will go directly to families who need it most."

About Felman Production:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Haven, West Virginia, Felman Production is a leading producer of high-quality ferrosilicomanganese, an essential deoxidizer and alloy additive used in the manufacturing of steel. One of only two companies in the United States that produces ferrosilicomanganese, Felman Production's products are distributed to steelmakers across North and South America.

