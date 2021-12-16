Eolas Capital Announces Partnership With Investment Solutions Specialist SECOR Asset Management

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolas Capital, an investment advisor, incubator and provider of business solutions to asset and wealth managers, today announced a partnership with SECOR Asset Management, a boutique global investment advisory firm that manages or advises approximately $46 billion in assets, as of Sept. 30, 2021, for institutional investors and family offices.

Boston-based Eolas will assist SECOR in marketing its quantitative investment strategies to consultants and institutional asset owners globally. Based in New York and London, SECOR helps clients mitigate risk across multiple asset classes, providing tailored investment solutions to clients including corporate pension funds, endowments and family offices worldwide.

Eolas was launched in March 2021 by Des Mac Intyre, former CEO of Mellon Investments Corp., and is part of the Channel Capital Group, a leading Australian multi-partner asset management business with more than A$18 billion in assets.

"SECOR's managing principal, Tony Kao, and I have had a successful business relationship for more than 30 years, and I'm thrilled that SECOR represents Eolas' first partnership as a start-up," said Mac Intyre. "Our goal is to make investors more aware of SECOR's unique capabilities in risk management, overlays and specialized solutions."

"We see a great opportunity to expand our client base and global reach through this relationship with Eolas," said Kao. "I have seen firsthand how the Eolas team can help asset managers extend their impact and it made perfect sense for SECOR to work with Des and his firm."

Eolas continues to invest in building its strategic support and distribution capabilities and since March 2021 has made a number of key senior staff appointments, including Alex Over, director and head of distribution; Kristen Fontaine, director and head of consultant relations; Rose Huening-Clark, head of implementation; McKenzie Jones, director of institutional sales; and Tim Over, associate director of research.

About Eolas Capital

Eolas Capital, based in Boston, is an investment management incubator providing partner capital, knowledge and experience to empower managers by enhancing focus, independence, growth and operational excellence.

Eolas Capital's goal is to provide investment managers with the operating capital, business platform and resources needed to thrive and expand their businesses. The firm is focused on the growth and development of asset managers in North America. Eolas also seeks to assist Channel Capital's partner managers with their plans to access the U.S. institutional markets. Eolas' Resource Select Platform provides tailored capital, growth strategy, distribution, marketing and full business support to its partner firms. www.eolascapital.com.

About SECOR Asset Management

Founded in 2010, SECOR is a boutique global investment advisory firm with offices in New York and London. The firm's leaders were innovators at some of the largest and most sophisticated institutional investors in the world before launching SECOR. Clients include pension funds, insurance companies, endowments and family offices from across the globe. The team combines decades of experience as asset owners and portfolio managers and excels at helping clients manage portfolio allocation and risk, with implementation of bespoke and sophisticated investment solutions. https://www.secor-am.com

