Gardner White Named "Best Place to Work" by Furniture Today

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White, Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress store, was named the "Best Place to Work" in a national competition organized by Furniture Today, the leading source of news and information for the furniture industry.

Gardner White Furniture & Mattress logo

"We are so honored to be recognized by Furniture Today as a Best Place to Work in the industry," said Rachel Stewart, president, Gardner White. "The Furniture Today survey captured the most important element of our work culture: We love our work and have fun doing it. If you like working with people and design, it's one of the best careers out there."

She added: "While we take our jobs really seriously, we don't take ourselves too seriously. That is reflected in our everyday culture. We smile, laugh, and genuinely care about one another. We've also invested in and promoted our internal team as we've grown. People who came here because they needed a job are still here because they have a thriving career and have become industry leaders."

To see Gardner White's award acceptance video, click here.

"Our people are our number one asset at Gardner White," added Stewart. "I am so proud of this team. They drive every aspect of our family and customer-first culture. We are blessed and amazed at the results this talented team achieves everyday."

"We would like to congratulate all those who achieved the recognition this year as a Best Place to Work in the furniture industry," said Bill McLoughlin, editor in chief of Furniture Today. "In today's very competitive marketplace, attracting and retaining great employees is an ongoing challenge. This year's honorees have demonstrated what it takes to attract the best and brightest."

Gardner White won this award with seven other honorees and was the only store from Michigan. Gardner White has been a family-owned and operated furniture retailer in Michigan since 1912. Gardner White offers a range of products for everyone – from the Design Studio to the main showroom to the Clearance Center, along with Michigan's largest selection of mattresses.

In addition to Gardner White, the other honorees were: Big Sandy Superstore, Sarasota, Fla.; Bob Mills, Amarillo Texas; Boulevard Home, St. George, Utah; Broad River Retail

(Ashley HomeStore); DutchCrafters, Sarasota, Fla. and Nebraska Furniture Mart. Open exclusively to home furnishings retailers, participating companies underwent a rigorous evaluation of their organization, including assessing benefit programs, training and development, corporate culture, communications, and work environment to qualify.

If you would like to become a member of the Gardner White team, visit here to apply and learn about receiving a signing bonus and benefits from Day #1: https://www.gardner-white.com/about/careers.

