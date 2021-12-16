Guidehouse Insights Finds Cybersecurity Best Practices and Controls Essential to Increasing Reliability of Distributed Energy Resources Deployments

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines how distributed energy resources (DER) deployments are expanding the attack surface for cyber-attacks, discusses the updated IEEE Standard 1547-2018, and provides recommendations for industry stakeholders.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

New global DER deployment capacities—including distributed generation (DG), distributed energy storage, plug-in EV chargers, demand response (DR), and energy efficiency—are expected to continue to exceed the deployment of new centralized generation capacity growth. Unfortunately, without government regulation or widespread demand signaling from customers, cybersecurity is often an afterthought for rapidly scaling and distributed technologies. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, utilities and owners of DER deployments must prioritize cybersecurity best practices and controls to ensure safety and resiliency for electricity generation and distribution.

"Cyberattacks are increasingly common across the energy industry and cybersecurity risks for DER are growing," says Danielle Jablanski, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Best practices and controls for DER are essential to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency for electricity generation and distribution."

Planning and preparing for incidents is paramount. According to the report, utilities and owners and operators of DER deployments should not only prioritize DER cyber risks and develop more robust orchestration systems, they must also promote industry-led initiatives for securing DER and pursue more robust public key infrastructure.

The report, Strategic Priorities Drive Cybersecurity for Distributed Energy Resources, covers DER deployments as an expanding attack surface, with cyberattacks becoming increasingly common across the energy industry. The report discusses the updated IEEE Standard 1547-2018 and provides recommendations for industry stakeholders. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

