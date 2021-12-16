Outreach Broadens C-Suite, Promotes Mike Zinne to New Chief Customer Officer

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the fastest-growing engagement and intelligence platform provider, today announced Mike Zinne has been promoted as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Zinne has been at Outreach for four years and was previously the Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Zinne leads the customer success organization, solutions consulting, and value consulting services.

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Mike, who for years has been a dedicated member of the Outreach team," said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach. "Customers are at the center of everything that we do - without their success, we wouldn't be successful either. As the leader of our customer organization, Mike has done an incredible job scaling the team with seasoned professionals to meet our customers' expanding needs. Under his leadership, our customers are finding success as a result of their deep understanding and connection to our platform."

Zinne has deep experience building and optimizing customer delivery teams for SaaS companies. He has extensive experience in a wide range of executive roles and is an asset when it comes to managing efficiency and growth in SaaS organizations. Before joining Outreach, Zinne held successive executive leadership positions in customer experience and success roles at several SaaS leaders, including Zendesk, Kybira, Oracle, and RightNow.

"I'm excited and honored to take on this new role at a time of great transformation for Outreach," said Zinne. "At Outreach, we are focused on delivering customer experiences that chart the path for transforming the way our customers' revenue organizations operate. Additionally, I get to work alongside some of the most talented people in the customer industry here at Outreach. I'm looking forward to the next phase of our growth."

The announcement comes shortly after several other recent leadership announcements this year, including a chief marketing officer and a global innovation evangelist .

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Outreach is the only solution provider to integrate sales engagement, conversation intelligence, and revenue intelligence into one platform. The only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 5,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

