Post-it Brand wins 2021 Google Material Design Award for Post-it App

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google has awarded the Post-it® App from Post-it® Brand the prestigious Material Design Award. The Post-it App took home the award in the Motion category, which spotlights digital products that come to life through elegant animations, making the complex feel simple through dynamic and personal experiences. The annual Google Material Design Awards celebrates the best in design from the Material Design community.

The Post-it App from Post-it Brand has been awarded the prestigious Material Design Award from Google.

This year the Material Design team looked for products that came to life on-screen in a way that expresses style and brand effortlessly. The Post-it App does just that. It uses Google's Material Design system to great effect with colors, typography and custom-branded pill-shaped buttons to elevate the user experience.

"We are excited to hear the Post-it App has been recognized as a best in class example by Google," said Heather Green, vice president of Post-it Brand. "Post-it Notes have been an ideation choice of teams for over 40 years and the app's capture functionality makes Post-it Notes storable, shareable and accessible in digital spaces. Our app is an example of our continued dedication to innovation."

The Post-it App links people wherever they work, helping colleagues create, capture and share Post-it Notes at the speed of inspiration. The app facilitates ideas and brainstorms both in-person and online, written or visualized. Users can:

Capture physical or digital notes from a work session

Edit captured notes or insert new digital notes

Invite others to share ideas in a group board

Organize thoughts and ideas across teams

Share access and export to most applications and cloud services

The Post-it App is available for free download in the Google Play store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS. For more information visit postit.com/app.

